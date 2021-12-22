Bones & All, Italian auteur Luca Guadagnino's follow up to his delightfully divisive remake of Suspiria, has got to be one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming indies — yet little, aside from a skeletal synopsis (pun very much intended), is known about it. Back in late May, it was reported that the film had begun principle photography in the United States, adding the likes of Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, and Chloë Sevigny to its already packed ensemble of Timothêe Chalamet, Taylor Russell, and Mark Rylance. Now, in an interview with British GQ, Rylance has revealed a few more details about the gnarly flick - and it sounds delicious.

Talking about Don't Look Up, the Adam McKay comedy in which Rylance has most recently starred, GQ switched it up to Bones & All, noting that the film seems "pretty dark", to which Rylance replies:

"Yeah, it's a really curious genre. It's a road movie, but it's also like a Bonnie and Clyde romance. And they happen to be eating people. So it's got a very thoughtful aspect to it about things that we inherit from our parents. A little bit like Call Me By Your Name, in terms of discovering you are gay, something you didn't know about yourself. How do you deal with that? Thankfully, in the West it's easier now than, say, if you discovered that in Afghanistan or somewhere where it would be a death sentence."

RELATED: First 'Bones & All' Image Reveals Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell in Luca Guadagnino's Cannibal FilmWe don't know about you, but a Bonnie & Clyde-esque romance with cannibals on the road? Sign us up immediately. Guadagnino also spoke about his reunion with Chalamet in a conversation with Deadline earlier this year, describing it as a happy stroke of luck:

“I’d been handed this beautiful script by David Kajganich, and while I was reading it, I felt like I knew how to make this movie. At the same time, the second I read it, I said, I think only Timothee can play this role. It was serendipity because he was in Rome and I was in Rome and we met after this year of Covid constriction, and we could meet and spend time together. He’s fantastic, a great performer and to see him soaring the way he is doing now, I feel proud of him. And this character is something very new for him, both endearing and heartbreaking.”

Bones & All has yet to receive a release date.

Luca Guadagnino on 'We Are Who We Are,' 'Scarface,' and That 'Call Me By Your Name' Sequel "Every new enterprise has this idea of experimentation to me. I try, every time I do something, to go for something that I have not tried. Whether I succeed, I don’t know but I try."

