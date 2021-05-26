Mark Rylance is the latest cast member to join Luca Guadagnino’s Bones & All, his second foray into horror filmmaking after the criminally underrated Suspiria remake. He will be joining Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell in a story written by Dave Kajganich, the screenwriter behind Guadagnino’s Suspiria and A Bigger Splash. Kajganich is adapting the story from the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, which was published in 2015.

Sure to be joining the ranks of Raw, Bones & All is about teenage cannibals, following the young Maren Yearly on a cross-country road trip as she searches for her father. Abandoned by her mother at 16, she longs to figure out her urge for flesh, understanding that anytime someone begins to show her affection, she eats them. Kajganich is also a great choice to adapt this story, as his work on AMC’s The Terror has proven his horror-writing chops.

Russell is set to play Maren in what will hopefully be a breakout role, as the young actress has a series of great credits behind her like Lost in Space, Falling Skies, Waves, and Escape Room. Chalamet will star as Lee, a fellow cannibal she meets along the road. Rylance's role in the project has yet to be announced.

The Oscar-winner has several other projects currently in development as well, including Terrence Malick’s latest The Way of the Wind, which is about the retelling of several episodes of Jesus’ life. Rylance will also star with Chalamet in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Rounding out his future projects is Brady Corbet’s feature film The Brutalist, which follows an architect emigrating to the U.S. in 1947.

Bones & All doesn’t have a distributor yet, but is set to start production shortly.

