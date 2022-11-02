Mark Strong has boarded The Silent Hour, an action thriller set in Boston from director Brad Anderson. Strong joins Joel Kinnaman as one of the leads of the project, after Kinnaman was announced as part of the movie two weeks ago.

Kinnaman will play a detective for the Boston Police Department who, after suffering an accident on the job which leaves him both mentally and physically traumatized with hearing impairment, tries his hand as an interpreter for the cops. With his friend and former partner alongside him, in the form of Strong, he has to battle against a gang of corrupt police officers who are plotting to eliminate a Deaf witness to a murder in the apartment building where she resides.

Strong is a versatile actor who is well known for a string of leading and supporting roles. He's appeared in as varied pictures as Kingsman, Shazam, 1917, Kick-Ass, Cruella and Zero Dark Thirty. He is currently appearing in the critically acclaimed TÁR, which is generating serious awards noise, alongside its star Cate Blanchett. He will next be seen in The Critic alongside Ian McKellen and Gemma Arterton, a British period thriller about an actress getting caught up in murky ongoings with a theater critic and his newspaper's editor.

Image via Spectrum Originals

RELATED: Joel Kinnaman to Lead Action Thriller 'The Silent Hour'

Anderson is a prolific director who's become well known for his work in the action and thriller genres, generally covering the darker side of human nature and why we behave the way we do. He's currently attached to direct the in-development films The Dwarf and Confessions of a Memory Eater. His previous work has included Transsiberian, The Call, Beirut, Fractured and The Machinist, which gained infamy for its star Christian Bale using extreme measures as part of his method performance. The British star dropped 62 pounds for the film, living off a diet of apples, coffee and cigarettes to hit his goal.

Anderson has also directed episodes of several well-known shows such as Masters of Horror, Fringe, Boardwalk Empire, The Killing, The Sinner, Clickbait, and Peacemaker. Anderson directs from an original screenplay by Dan Hall.

The Silent Hour is set to go into production in early 2023. Further casting has not been announced.