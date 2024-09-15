Mark Wahlberg is an actor who seems to take everyone by surprise, as he managed to go from being a popular musician to one of the most consistently popular movie stars working in the industry today. Despite suffering a few setbacks within his early attempts to break into the industry, Wahlberg proved that he was an actor deserving of respect after his breakthrough performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterpiece Boogie Nights blew everyone away.

While he has now starred in many comedies and historical dramas, Wahlberg’s best work tends to be in action movies. Wahlberg is a versatile enough star that he can appear in both light-hearted and more comedic fare that pokes fun at the genre, as well as more serious films with dramatic stakes and real human interest. Here are the ten best Mark Wahlberg action movies, ranked.

10 ‘Three Kings’ (1999)

Directed by David O. Russell

Three Kings may have gotten more attention because of its on-set drama than anything else, but it is still an effective war satire that examined the incompetence of the American military during the height of the Gulf War. Wahlberg, George Clooney, and Ice Cube star as a group of American soldiers that begin searching the desert for treasure, only to find themselves in the midst of a highly dangerous situation.

Wahlberg is great at playing a morally dubious character who is nonetheless the ethical center of the group, and has more insight on the consequences of their actions than either of his colleagues. Even though David O. Russell is among the most controversial directors working today, he has certainly gotten some of the best performances out of Wahlberg that were possible, and has challenged him to take on more complex and demanding roles.

9 ‘Contraband’ (2012)

Directed by Baltasar Kormakur

Contraband is a genuinely nasty crime thriller that featured Wahlberg giving one of his more gritty performances, as he plays a desperate man who is forced to become involved in a drug shipment conspiracy in order to save his family. Although the premise is nothing new for fans of the crime genre, Wahlberg is able to add genuine depth to the role that makes it engaging on a character level.

The success of Contraband signified that Wahlberg had evolved as an actor, and was worth taking seriously as an action star. Although it was released the same year that he starred in the comedy hit Ted from writer/director Seth MacFarlane, Contraband proved that Wahlberg could star in much darker material if the script was this engaging and nuanced in its depiction of “honest men” pushed to make difficult decisions.

8 ‘2 Guns’ (2013)

Directed by Baltasar Kormakur

2 Guns was an underrated comic book movie that paired Wahlberg alongside Denzel Washington as two rival undercover cops that are assigned to take down a drug bust. It’s clearly molded after classic buddy cop movies like Lethal Weapon and 48 Hrs., as much of the film’s success relies on the back-and-forth banter between Wahlberg and Washington.

Being on screen with someone like Washington was surely an intimidating task, but Wahlberg proved himself worthy of bounding off one of the greatest actors of all-time. 2 Guns finds the perfect mix of action and comedy with the classic “rivals to friends” dynamic; it's actually somewhat disappointing that the intended sequel 3 Guns never made it past the development phase, as the chemistry between Wahlberg and Washington was strong enough to justify seeing several more adventures for these two unlikely characters as they team up to stop other villains.

7 ‘The Italian Job’ (2003)

Directed by F. Gary Gray

The Italian Job is one of the most underrated remakes in recent memory, as Wahlberg was able to provide a fresh take on the role that the great Michael Caine played in the original film of the same name. The film stars Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Seth Green, and Jason Statham as a gang of thieves that have to get revenge on the former member of their team that betrayed them, played in a particularly memorable evil performance by Edward Norton.

The Italian Job features some truly incredible car chase sequences that put a lot of the stunts in The Fast and the Furious franchise to shame. Nonetheless, the genuine romantic chemistry that develops between Wahlberg and Theron is what gives The Italian Job its sense of heart. In many ways, it's a more emotional and exhilarating film than its predecessor.

6 ‘The Other Guys’ (2010)

Directed by Adam McKay

The Other Guys is a hilarious action comedy that saw Wahlberg teaming up with Will Ferrell and director Adam McKay, who had been on a hot streak together after the success of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Step Brothers. Ferrell and Wahlberg star as two down-on-their-luck police officers who are forced to become real heroes after the two most prominent officers in their department (played in a hilarious set of cameos by Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson) die in a horrific accident.

Ferrell and Wahlberg have amazing chemistry to spare, as the film manages to add great humor within the thick of every action scene. Ferrell may have ended up giving the funnier performance overall, but Wahlberg was able to bring genuine intensity to the action scenes that solidified the stakes of the story.

5 ‘Patriots Day’ (2016)

Directed by Peter Berg

Patriots Day is often quite upsetting to watch, as it examines how a shocking act of violence turned a loving community into an environment of fear and persecution. Nonetheless, Wahlberg delivers a powerful performance that serves as a touching tribute to those that were willing to put this conflict to an end. While there are a fair amount of chases and gun fights, Patriots Day does not feel like it is attempting to exploit the real victims who were harmed in the situation.

4 ‘Pain & Gain’ (2013)

Directed by Michael Bay

Pain & Gain is perhaps the most underrated film of Wahlberg’s entire career, as it was one of the few opportunities that he ever had to play a villain. Based on a shocking true story, Pain & Gain stars Wahlberg, Anthony Mackie, and Dwayne Johnson as a band of bodybuilders who decide to kidnap a rich man (Tony Shalhoub) who they feel did not earn his wealth. It’s a violent, wild, and darkly comedic take on the American dream that gets about as extreme as fans of Michael Bay would have come to expect from the signature action director.

Pain & Gain is a great satire because Wahlberg is playing an incompetent character who doesn’t know anything about being a criminal other than what he has picked up from movies. It’s a widely underrated film that deserves another look from those who haven’t been receptive to Bay’s work.

3 ‘We Own the Night’ (2007)

Directed by James Gray

We Own the Night is a haunting crime epic that is just as much about family tragedy as it is about action and suspense. Wahlberg stars as a respected police officer whose father (Robert Duvall) is the local chief, and brother (Joaquin Phoenix) is an ex-con trying to turn his life around.

We Own the Night is a delicate balancing act of drama and setpieces, showing that Wahlberg could give an emotional performance that carried years of family history on its back. Phoenix and Duvall are often cited as being among the greatest living actors, but Wahlberg proved to be worthy of standing alongside them with a gripping performance that makes the film even more heartbreaking due to a tragic twist early on. It was the second collaboration with director James Gray after Phoenix and Wahlberg had starred in The Yards.

2 ‘Lone Survivor’ (2013)

Directed by Peter Berg

Lone Survivor is a gripping story of real heroism that saw Wahlberg starring as an American military officer who was shot down and nearly left for dead while in the midst of a particularly dangerous mission. Although the film features strong work from Emile Hirsch, Ben Foster, and Taylor Kitsch, Wahlberg’s character becomes the center of the story when his fellow brothers-in-arms are shot down within the thick of a particularly brutal firefight.

Wahlberg was able to show the hardship that real veterans go through with an impassioned story of a real patriot. Although he masters the incredible set pieces in which his physicality is on full display, Wahlberg’s greatest moments of acting in the film are those where he reflects upon the shocking losses that he is still recovering from. Few military action movies in recent years have been as emotionally devastating.

1 ‘The Departed’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

The Departed is regarded as a modern masterpiece, as it won the Academy Award for Best Picture and became one of Martin Scorsese’s most commercially successful films to date. The film is packed with amazing performances from some of the greatest living actors, but Wahlberg’s performance as the foul-mouthed Sergeant Dignam is by far the film’s scene stealer. It’s easily the most quotable character of his career thus far.

Wahlberg is responsible for giving a sense of humor to the film, as it is particularly funny to hear him scream insults at the other officers that ignore his suspicions about Tommy Sullivan (Matt Damon). Wahlberg’s performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and at one point a sequel starring Dignam as the main protagonist was considered by screenwriter William Monaham before Warner Brothers shut the project down.

