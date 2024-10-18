Released in 1997 to critical acclaim, Boogie Nights is one of the most vibrant works of cinema from a sheer virtuosic perspective. A film where every shot, whip pan, dolly zoom, and tracking shot is designed to leave the viewer in awe, it marked the arrival of Paul Thomas Anderson as a prominent director. Anderson's second feature film, an intoxicating cross between the films of Martin Scorsese and Robert Altman, inspires viewers to become creative artists themselves thanks to its in-your-face style and sampling of all media throughout the decades. Anderson's authorship oozes off the screen, so much so that the theatrical cut couldn't handle it all. The deleted scenes of Boogie Nights could be anyone else's final cut. One cut scene featuring Mark Wahlberg and Luis Guzman riffing interminably on the set of a fake movie, playing characters within characters, is aimless and sloppy in all the best ways.

Mark Wahlberg Struggles To Deliver His Lines in a Deleted 'Boogie Nights' Scene

Paul Thomas Anderson was 27 when he directed Boogie Nights, and its unrelenting energy and vulnerable emotionality is that of a wunderkind visionary. Despite being a film about raging excess, Boogie Nights wears its heart on its sleeve, as, more than anything, it's about discovering your surrogate family, no matter how dysfunctional they may be. The movie, about a troupe of adult film entertainers led by renowned director Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds) and the new shining star, Eddie Adams/Dirk Diggler (Wahlberg), depicts the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. While the boom time for the pornographic industry was a time of success and kumbaya, the nadir brought each character's personal life to the brink of self-destruction.

Even at two and a half hours, P.T. Anderson left plenty on the cutting room floor with over 20 minutes of deleted scenes on the Boogie Nights DVD/Blu-ray. These scenes match the freewheeling tone of the film, but they are ultimately extraneous to the greater picture. The stand-out deleted scene is also the longest, an unbroken 7-minute take of Dirk performing a scene in a bar with Maurice Rodriguez (Guzman) as his Brock Landers character, a pornographic mashup of 007 and Dirty Harry. Footage of this fake movie shot on 16 mm made it into the final cut, as the creation of the Landers film series emerged during the apex of Dirk's fame. Dirk, who'll never be confused for Clint Eastwood, constantly flubs his line, with his delivery of the word "suspicious" being the most arduous task. In one instance, Dirk accidentally refers to Maurice by his name rather than his character, "Chico."

What Is the Intention Behind Paul Thomas Anderson's Deleted 'Boogie Nights' Scene?

On Boogie Nights' home video release, P.T. Anderson provides a commentary track for each deleted scene. The director, who conceived of this scene as an homage to Exhausted, a documentary about the prominent adult film star John Holmes (who Dirk Diggler is inspired by) and an instance when he struggled to remember his lines during a shoot, seemed to have little intention of adding this scene into the final cut, as he wrote the dialogue on the spot (in addition to Wahlberg's ad-libbing). Instead, he shot the scene to give extra coverage in the editing room if more Brock Landers footage was needed. Anderson, laughing at every line, admires the scene because it is "Painfully funny to watch them suffer and f*** around." The director confessed, as he chuckles his way throughout the commentary track, "I don't feel bad about laughing at my own movie because this isn't me--this is them," referring to his extraordinary cast. Anderson laughed so often on set that the editing team had to actively concentrate on cutting his laughter out from takes.

Anderson tested the limits of how much the audience would be willing to sit through footage of a fake movie. In a film stuffed to the brim with spellbinding set pieces and riveting conversations, this scene is not particularly exciting. While there are scenes in the final cut not entirely germane to the plot, watching an extended take of Dirk perform take after take doesn't push the story to new heights. However, the scene, which is perhaps purposefully clunky, underlines various character arcs relevant to the film. Before the dark times, these characters were lovable buffoons, and watching Dirk botch his simple lines and grow increasingly belligerent is true to Anderson's sense of humor. The scene portrays Dirk as a temperamental and egotistical hot-shot who berates the socially awkward Scotty J (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and an insecure young man desperate for Jack's approval, his surrogate father. Boogie Nights survived without the scene's inclusion, but supplements like these have a way of enhancing the final product and our appreciation of an artist's vision.

