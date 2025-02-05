There was a time, not too long ago, when Mark Wahlberg was working almost exclusively with director Peter Berg. Their movies didn't set the box office on fire, but they certainly paved the way for Wahlberg to transition seamlessly to streaming. But even though the overwhelming majority of his recent output has debuted directly on digital platforms, Wahlberg's latest film, Flight Risk, was given a theatrical release by Lionsgate. The movie has made enough money at the box office to push Wahlberg onto an elite all-time list, ahead of some of his most iconic contemporaries.

Wahlberg's movies have grossed a combined total of $2.742 billion domestically, earning him a spot on the list of the 40 highest-grossing leading actors of all time. He ranks just ahead of Denzel Washington ($2.730 billion) and Leonardo DiCaprio ($2.717 billion). Wahlberg has headlined over 20 more movies than DiCaprio, although he's basically tied with Washington. Ahead of him on the all-time list are Jack Black, Ben Stiller, and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Directed by Mel Gibson, Flight Risk has generated around $20 million domestically, which ranks on the lower side of the spectrum for Wahlberg. The actor broke out three decades ago, with films such as The Basketball Diaries, Fear, and most prominently, Boogie Nights. His highest-grossing domestic release is Transformers: Age of Extinction, which made $245 million, followed by Ted, which grossed $218 million. Some of his other major hits include The Perfect Storm ($182 million), Planet of the Apes ($180 million), and Daddy's Home ($150 million). Wahlberg's biggest recent hit is Uncharted, which grossed nearly $150 million a few years ago.

Wahlberg Has Worked with Paul Thomas Anderson, Martin Scorsese, and James Gray