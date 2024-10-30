Oscar nominees Mark Wahlberg and Sterling K. Brown are joining forces for an exciting new crime thriller entitled By Any Means, which is based on a true story. Following his impressive feature film debut The Inspection, which came out in 2022, director Elegance Bratton is stepping behind the camera once more to helm the movie, which is being produced by Hammerstone Studios, Thunder Road, Freedom Principle, and North.Five.Six. The movie is based on the Black List script CI34 from Sascha Penn (Raising Kanan, Creed II) with revisions from Bratton and Ted Witcher. Production on the film is set to kick off in March of next year, while further casting announcements are expected in the near future.

The story is based on the tale of a real life hitman for the mafia who was secretly recruited by the FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover during the 1960s. The hitman worked alongside a young Black FBI agent to identify and capture those responsible for killing civil rights leaders in Mississippi in 1966, and was another key example of the morally ambiguous things Hoover got up to during his time with the Bureau, hence the title "by any means". The story seems rooted in the often controversial tactics Hoover employed to handle threats and maintain control, sometimes involving informants or unofficial operatives, particularly during a time of terrible racial and political tension in America.

What Are Mark Wahlberg and Sterling K. Brown Doing Next?

Close

Wahlberg, after popular turns in Arthur the King and Apple’s action-comedy The Family Plan, earlier today signed on for a Family Plan sequel, which he’ll also produce. Next up, he stars as a villain in Flight Risk, a Lionsgate thriller directed by Mel Gibson, hitting theaters on January 24. Wahlberg also has Shane Black’s crime thriller Play Dirty in development for Amazon and will be starring in Balls Up, an action-comedy produced by Amazon and Skydance, alongside Paul Walter Hauser.

Brown, who is already a three-time Emmy winner thanks to his roles in This Is Us and American Crime Story, earned his first Oscar nomination this year for his performance in American Fiction by Cord Jefferson. Brown’s film credits also include prominent roles in Black Panther and Waves, and he’s set to lead the upcoming Hulu drama series Paradise, created by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the production of By Any Means.