Lionsgate has just announced its acquisition of the distribution rights to the upcoming movie Flight Risk, a film set to star Mark Wahlberg. The film will be directed by Mel Gibson. The announcement of the upcoming project was made by Joe Drake, who serves as chair for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Flight Risk will star Mark Wahlberg as a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal to an upcoming trial. And though the synopsis for the film is spare, the action credentials of both Gibson and Wahlberg are more than enough to entice interest. The upcoming film is Gibson's first turn as a director since his Academy Award®-nominated film Hacksaw Ridge in 2016, which told the story of Desmond Doss, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient. Flight Risk will continue Gibson's relationship with Lionsgate, as Hacksaw Ridge was also a Lionsgate film. Gibson began his career as an actor, carving out a niche in the action and thriller genres. He made his directing debut in the 1993 film The Man Without a Face. However, he is perhaps best known for his 2004 film The Passion of the Christ, a film which was both controversial and hugely successful.

Mark Wahlberg, for his part, is fresh off of his upcoming Netflix project The Union, which will also star Halle Berry. The project has also been working under the name Our Man from Jersey, and is set to be an action thriller. The film will tell the story of a construction worker who becomes involved in the world of espionage at the behest of his high school girlfriend. Wahlberg is currently filming The Family Plan, a comedy film being distributed by Apple TV+.

An Electric Combination

Of the upcoming collaboration between Wahlberg and Gibson, Joe Drake said, “[w]e love the undeniable electric pairing of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg." He continued saying,“[t]hese world-class talents combining for this dynamic, character-driven film will make Flight Risk one of the most suspense-filled, must-see events of the year.”

Davis Entertainment is producing the film alongside Gibson and Bruce Davey, who are both producing through their Icon Productions. Lionsgate is set to launch the project at Cannes. No release date for the project has yet been announced, and production on the film has not yet started. However, the film is sure to be electric, as Drake said, and will hopefully bring together the undeniable talents of both Gibson and Wahlberg.