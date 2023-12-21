The Big Picture The Family Plan is a delightful blend of action and comedy, perfect for the whole family this holiday season.

Director Simon Cellan Jones brings his expertise from previous works on Boardwalk Empire and Marvel's Jessica Jones to find the perfect balance of tone.

Mark Wahlberg's singing of "Ice Ice Baby" in the film is unexpectedly heartwarming and adds to the humor and charm of the movie.

As we close in on the holidays and families are hanging out together, Apple TV+ knows you're being bombarded with Hallmark Christmas movies. If you're looking for something for the whole family, you want to check out Simon Cellan Jones' The Family Plan, starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan. It was the charming blend of action and comedy that first piqued Jones' interest while on set of another movie with Wahlberg, Arthur the King, and his previous work on Boardwalk Empire and Marvel's Jessica Jones made him the the right guy to find this delicate balance of tone.

The Family Plan introduces us to suburban dad Dan Morgan (Wahlberg) and his family. Dan seems like a normal guy – he's a loving husband, the father of three, and enjoys his 9-to-5 job as a car salesman – but life wasn't always so simple. Try as he might to hide his past as a government assassin, that past resurfaces when his adversaries track him down. Now, to keep his family and his new identity safe, Dan whisks his unsuspecting wife, Jessica (Monaghan), their two angsty teens, and the baby off on a wild road trip to Las Vegas. Unbeknownst to the family, these enemies are hot on their trail and Dad is brushing the dust off some of his old moves!

In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Jones discusses how he got attached to the project after his collaboration with Wahlberg on Arthur the King, and how he approached a family comedy that gives weight to each member. He talks about finding the movie in the edit and with early screenings, why Mark Wahlberg singing "Ice Ice Baby" is actually really heartwarming, working with Apple TV+, and how he and the crew mapped out their action-heavy sequences. Check out all of this and what Jones has to say about the upcoming Arthur the King in the video above, or you can read the full interview transcript below.

COLLIDER: I like starting things off with some curveballs.

SIMON CELLAN JONES: Oh, shit. Okay, go on then.

Perhaps you haven't been asked, if someone has never seen anything that you've done before, anything you've directed, what's the first thing you'd like them to watch and why?

JONES: Well, this is a little highbrow and I don't think it's going to get a lot of people running to Amazon to buy it, but I made a film called Eroica, which is about the very first performance of Beethoven's Third Symphony. It has the whole symphony played through it and it's brilliant, so check it out.

What is the most nervous you've been the night before the first day of filming and why?

JONES: On The Family Plan because I was going, “Oh my god, this is a big film. There's a lot of people and a lot of money riding on this. What if I screw it up?”

Well, you don't have to worry, it worked out. If you had the financing to make anything you want, what would you make and why?

JONES: I've got no idea about that, but I would want to do something that goes all over the world. Like, you have a road movie, but how about a sort of Planes, Trains and Space Shuttle movie that goes everywhere?

I read that your first job was a production runner on 1984.

JONES: That's true, yeah.

I have to know, what was that like being on the set of that?

JONES: Well, it was amazing. I forget I was a child basically, and Richard Burton was working on it. He was the legend, the man, the legend. The most memorable thing about that was when he called me by my name. I'm sure someone had told him what I was called, but he said, “Hey, Simon, can you take this watch to the costume department?” And I went, “Wow, I've landed.”

When you were directing Daniel Craig on Some Voices, at that time did you predict, “This is the next James Bond?”

JONES: Not the next James Bond, but I thought, “This is the next somebody.” I'd worked with him before on a TV show called Our Friends in the North where he's in his 20s, and he was just electrifying. Yeah, he was always going to be something, that guy. I still see him and he's managed to remain a total sweetheart as well, so big props to him.

Over the years you've directed a lot of TV. You got to do an episode of The Expanse, which is a show I absolutely love; you did Manhattan, another show I loved; you've done See, The Diplomat. You've done a lot. What is it like stepping in to try to deliver what the producers are looking for but also do your thing, as well? What is it like directing TV when they have a vision?

JONES: That's a good question. I made it pretty much a rule that I would only work on the first season of TV shows, or maybe the premiere of another season, for exactly that reason, because the minute you become a traffic cop or a total gun-for-hire, it's less rewarding. On the other hand, coming from TV, I love working with writers and I'm not scared of writers having control and being strong and powerful. But yeah, you've got to make friends quickly. You've got to get people to trust you quickly. And as you say, you want to bring something of yourself to it rather than just phoning it in.

Mark Wahlberg Isn't the Only Hero in 'Arthur the King'

Image via Lionsgate

What's interesting about this project, The Family Plan, is that it's coming out before Arthur the King, which you shot with Mark first. It’s one of those, “Wait, what?” How did it happen? You were working together on Arthur the King and then this happened? How did it work?

JONES: Exactly. Arthur the King happened a couple of years ago now. We shot it during the COVID times and it went great. I got on well with Mark and the film went okay, so when this came up Mark was already attached to it, and he very kindly suggested me. When I read the scripts, I thought, “Wow, I’ve got to take that. I gotta make sure that happens. And, we're still talking.

I am a sucker for dog movies, so talk a little bit about Arthur the King and what it was about that project that said, “I need to do this.”

JONES: Arthur the King is about that crazy community of people who do adventure racing. Basically they do three Iron Man races a day for a week, which is like, “What the…?” And of course, Mark is a pretty great athlete, and we also had Simu Liu in it. What that film is is basically they're running in this race and Mark's character is trying to prove a point. It's the one last race before he retires, and halfway across this island they come across a dog. They kind of adopt it and the dog saves their lives and stuff like that. So, which one is the hero? Is it Mark's character or is it the dog? And of course, it’s both.

I'm gonna say it's the dog. [Laughs] So with The Family Plan, one of the things about this film that it does well is it needs to have something for everyone. It's a family movie, but it also appeals to kids, it appeals to adults. Talk a little bit about making sure each character had a good enough story and had enough time on screen to make it that everyone watching is going to enjoy it.

JONES: Because it's about a family, you've got to have all the members of the family having equal weight. Obviously we all know Mark Wahlberg and Michelle, but the kids are really good. Like a lot of families, each of the characters has, not a superpower, but a sort of a strength, and I think it's really interesting seeing what those kids are good at, what Michelle's character is good at – she's a former athlete. So yeah, we want everyone to enjoy the film. It's not like you want to give everyone the lowest common denominator, but one of the characters is a mad gamer. I'm not a gamer myself, I play a little bit but I'm not very good but. That was a whole world that I didn't know very much about, but it's a huge world, as I'm sure you know, and I think a lot of our audience, they'll be judgmental if we get the gaming wrong. They'll be annoyed, and they'll let us know.

100%. I'm fascinated by the editing process because it's where it all comes together, so talk a little bit about what you learned from early and family screenings or any test screenings that impacted the finished film.

JONES: The first cut was very, very long, I knew that. [Laughs] But as you say, you have a friends and family film and they come in and it's a sort of kind audience, but even so you could see people slightly yawning or whatever, so you learn about that. I also think, especially in a film like this, but any film, clarity is really important for an audience. They need to understand what's going on, and if you deliberately confuse them or don't care what they think you'll slightly lose them, and they'll go, “Okay, well, I still enjoyed the film but I slightly tripped out halfway through.” So, it's keeping them engaged all the way through.

Was there a note that somebody gave you where you were like, “How did I miss this?”

JONES: Yeah, there are about 20 of those, I think. [Laughs] But I think people warmed mostly to the family and, although we took a lot of stuff out to make it quicker, we put back a little bit of the family stuff because I think people just really enjoyed just watching a family in a car sing stupid songs together. As long as there's a story in there somewhere, I think people really enjoy that.

Mark Wahlberg Taps Into His Marky Mark Roots in 'The Family Plan'

Image via Apple TV+

Speaking of singing, I expected a number of things in this movie, but the one thing I did not expect, absolutely, was seeing Mark Wahlberg sing Vanilla Ice. That completely came out of left field for me because he obviously used to sing and doesn't really do it anymore, so was it tough to get him to do this? Whose idea was it?

JONES: To give David Coggeshall the right to credit, it was his idea. It was always in the script. I think Mark thought it was funny. I think he enjoyed it because, aside from his history of singing or rapping or whatever, what it also speaks to is the parents embarrassing their children with their musical choices, which we all do. My children get embarrassed with my music, certainly. And I think one of my favorite things about it's not so much, “Oh, that's Mark Wahlberg rapping,” it’s, “That's Mark Wahlberg playing an annoying dad who's embarrassing his children.”

I saw a behind-the-scenes picture, and I think the working title was Holiday Road. Was that taken from National Lampoon’s Vacation, the song, or was this just random words?

JONES: I think it was random, really, because you pick a title you don't necessarily want people to know what you're filming because loads of Mark Wahlberg fans will have read about the film, they'll all turn up, and it'll all be difficult. But it's a good title. It was a fun title. I've still got the clapperboard that says Holiday Road, and I'm really happy about that.

I only ask because National Lampoon's Vacation in the ‘80s, they have a very famous song by Lindsey Buckingham. I could be wrong.

JONES: I'm sure there's a link. I didn't pick that title, but I'm sure there's a link there.

So you mentioned you had a lot more footage. Was it a lot of deleted scenes or was it more like you had an assembly cut that just had everything and things had to go?

JONES: I think it's both of them. There's a few deleted scenes. As a director in your first cut, partly you're just wanting to see what works and partly you don't realize that people are going to find stuff boring. You go, “Oh, this is great. Three minutes of them singing a song in a car. Fantastic!” And then basically 30 seconds is plenty.

'The Family Plan' Action Sequences Are Carefully Family-Planned

Sure. You have a lot of action in this. Talk a little bit about how you work with your second unit director or stunt coordinators to pull everything off and make it all happen.

JONES: It was a big thing for me because I hadn't done this much action, so I was kind of obsessed with throwing myself into it as much as possible. I really didn't want to say, “Hey guys, go away and shoot an action scene and bring it back to me.” I wanted to be deeply involved in that. But again, when you're making films like this, the trick is to work with good people. So, Sean and Scott, the stunt coordinator and the second unit director, were experienced, they were very sympathetic. I did some storyboards. You just go on and on and on working out different angles and having different ideas. But really, it's something you have to plan really carefully because however much money you've got, it's never enough, so you have to get that money and you can't really spend more because people start ringing you up and saying, “What's going on?” So, you have to sort of make the money go as far as you can, and that's the skill of it, or half the skill of it.

One of the things about this is it's going to be streaming on Apple TV. Is it nice to not have to worry about the opening weekend box office?

JONES: Yeah, I think it is. I’m kind of excited about the Apple thing, actually, because obviously for years and years I've known them as a computer and phone company. Turns out they're a hardcore movie company. Who knew? And I think they’re still the only streamer that's won an Oscar for best movie. They are filmmakers. They were very supportive and they gave us a lot of leeway. They're also filmmakers, and they're excited and they're invested, and they're behind the movie. So, getting this released in the holiday season is something I'm utterly thrilled about. I'm really, really pleased by that.

Listen, I'm a big fan of Apple TV because they make some of my favorite TV shows on their platform. One of the things that I like is that they don't overproduce content, and I hate saying the word content but it’s not like they have 50 movies coming out this month. They’re very selective.

JONES: I think that's the thing. Somebody was telling me that they have a very curated approach to it, which I think is very, very good. So I think as you say, rather than blanket bombing the world with content — and I, like you, hate that word — I think they want to release some cool movies. I think that's their intention.

The Family Plan is available to stream on Apple TV+.

