After opening in the #1 spot with $11 million over the weekend of January 24, Mark Wahlberg’s aviation thriller, Flight Risk, has tapered off a bit at the box office, but it has still grossed over $30 million globally, with $25 million coming from domestic earnings and $9 million from international earnings. Flight Risk is now available to watch on digital platforms, and Collider is thrilled to partner with Lionsgate to reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes images from the film, which can be found below. In addition to Wahlberg, Flight Risk also stars Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace, and Leah Remini, and the film was written by Jared Rosenberg and directed by Mel Gibson. It earned scores of 30% from critics and 63% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Flight Risk is the first movie that Gibson has directed since 2016 when he teamed up with Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, the war epic that won two Oscars for Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing, and was nominated in four other categories. However, this is far from the first time that Wahlberg and Gibson have collaborated on a project. The two starred alongside each other in Daddy’s Home 2, the 2017 comedy sequel that also features Will Ferrell and is currently streaming on Paramount+. They also collaborated together on Father Stu, the 2022 biographical drama in which Wahlberg stars as Stuart Long and Wahlberg stars as Bill Long. The film was written and directed by Roaslind Ross and is streaming on Hulu. Gibson will also direct a sequel to Passion of the Christ, but Wahlberg is not attached to the film in any capacity.

What Else Does ‘Flight Risk’ Star Mark Wahlberg Have in the Works?