Lionsgate has just dropped the final trailer for Flight Risk, the eagerly anticipated suspense thriller from Mel Gibson, and it looks like we'll be kicking the year off with a frenetic roller coaster ride high in the skies. Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg, Topher Grace, and Michelle Dockery, is based on a 2020 Black List script by Jared Rosenberg. The story follows Wahlberg as a pilot navigating the Alaskan wilderness while transporting an Air Marshal (Dockery) and a fugitive (Grace). As the journey unfolds, trust begins to waver, and tensions escalate, revealing that not everyone on board is who they claim to be.

The trailer shows off Wahlberg speaking with Grace and Dockery, but before long it's revealed that Wahlberg is not the true owner of the plane and has been sent by someone to take out Grace's government witness on behalf of the mob. Also, Wahlberg's hair. That's all we have to say. It is quite something.

Flight Risk marks Gibson’s first time directing a feature film since 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge, the critical smash-hit war drama that earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture. The film starred Andrew Garfield as a conscientious observer during the Second World War. Gibson is a producer on the film alongside Bruce Davey through their production company, Icon Productions, and Davis Entertainment. Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios is also part of the project.

Mark Wahlberg Plays a "Crazy F*cker" in 'Flight Risk'

Last year, when speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub to promote his role in the family film Arthur the King, Wahlberg explained how much fun he had taking on such a fun, villainous role in the movie, which allowed him to let loose and play the "craziest f*cker you've ever seen", while also hailing Gibson's ability as a director.

It was phenomenal. Really, me being the sponge and loving to work with people who have great talent and to be able to just watch him and be a student for the 20-some-odd days was remarkable. I play the craziest fucker you’ve ever seen. I haven't played a bad guy since Fear. It’s off the charts.

Flight Risk is set to fly, and most likely crash-land, into the mountains of multiplexes on January 24, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson, and be sure to check out the trailer for the movie above.