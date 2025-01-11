The late great John Singleton was a filmmaker who was truly ahead of his time and was completely unwilling to ever be confined to one area of focus. While Singleton broke out in Hollywood with his directorial debut, Boyz n the Hood, for which he became the youngest and first Black nominee for Best Director in the history of the Academy Awards, he continued to make interesting genre movies. Some may have seen Singleton’s shift towards Hollywood filmmaking as disappointing considering his independent origins, but each of the larger studio films that he made still felt like very personal statements that were bursting with personality. Four Brothers is a highly entertaining revenge film that explores interesting themes about a found family.

What Is ‘Four Brothers’ About?