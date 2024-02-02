The Big Picture Halle Berry shared a first-look image of her upcoming Netflix film, The Union, which also features and Mark Wahlberg.

Berry described the film as a high-stakes spy mission involving a high school sweetheart, and she expressed excitement about sharing the movie with Wahlberg.

Despite the cancellation of another project with Netflix, Berry is set to release The Union on August 16 and will also appear in Warner Bros' Maude vs. Maude alongside Angelina Jolie.

In a big movie, Netflix recently unveiled a new look at its 2024 slate. From action flicks like Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F to the return of beloved series like Cobra Kai and Squid Game, the platform didn’t hold back on showing off its arsenal of content. While it may not have caught the attention that other projects on Netflix’s sizzle reel did, Halle Berry made sure that people noticed her upcoming production, The Union (formerly Our Man from Jersey), by sharing a first-look image on her social media.

The picture in question shows Berry walking side by side with Mark Wahlberg heavy in discussion, seemingly making a plan as they walk and talk. The two are outside what appears to be a school building. This conclusion is derived from the brick structure behind them mixed with the paved pathway they're walking on and lantern posts in the background which scream “learning institution.” And then there’s the extras strolling around with backpacks – very much giving university vibes.

Meanwhile, Berry’s synopsis of the film in her caption reads, “Imagine if your high school sweetheart recruited you on a high stakes spy mission… Need I say more?” Beyond her description of the film, Berry also gave a shout-out to her co-star, writing, “I’m so excited to share a first look at my new movie with [Mark Wahlberg] called THE UNION” and also teased that the movie would arrive on Netflix on August 16.

Halle Berry’s Recent Upheaval at Netflix

It’s good to know that Berry is getting at least one release with the streamer after it was recently announced that her sci-fi thriller, The Mothership, wouldn’t be touching down on planet Netflix after all. While for many, the swift cancelation of a project that was already marked as completed drummed up memories of Warner Bros. eliminating titles like Batgirl for the tax cuts, Netflix was quick to respond and explain that this wasn’t their angle. Instead, they said that the film needed multiple reshoots that were just out of the question for primarily financial reasons.

Along with The Union, Berry will also appear in Warner Bros' upcoming action thriller, Maude vs. Maude, in which she’ll star opposite Angelina Jolie. As for Wahlberg, The Union marks the actor’s latest team-up with Netflix, having most recently worked with the streamer on the 2022 film, Me Time. Check out the first look at The Union in Berry’s post below.