Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry are ready to strike in the first look at The Union. The duo will play blue-collar spies in the upcoming Netflix action comedy, which will premiere on the streamer on August 16. Entertainment Weekly has the first images from the film, which depict Wahlberg and Berry as two decidedly unglamorous secret agents, as well as their boss, played by J.K. Simmons.

In the new film, Wahlberg plays Mike, a New Jersey construction worker still living in his hometown with his mother. Out of the blue, he's reunited with old flame Roxanne (Berry), but she's not interested in a romantic reconnection - she's a secret agent who needs help with her latest mission. Mike soon finds himself in The Union of the title, a team of blue-collar espionage operatives led by Tom Brennan (Simmons). Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Jackie Earle Haley (Lincoln), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), and Jessica De Gouw (Underground) also star in the film. It was directed by Julian Farino, who helmed 23 episodes of the Wahlberg-produced Entourage.

What Does Mark Wahlberg Say About Working With Halle Berry?

The Union is the first collaboration for Berry and Walhberg, who both made their film debuts in the early 1990s. In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, Walhberg had nothing but praise for his co-star, who has an action movie resume as extensive as his own: "She is in incredible shape, and you don’t have to worry about her being believable in those situations." He also discussed the dynamic between their characters, which somewhat mirrors their own relationship on-set: "I’ve always been a huge fan of her and an admirer of her work. Doing anything with Halle is very easy but also an absolute joy. Pretty much any guy or gal would do anything to win her over, so it was certainly easy when it came to me basically following her like a puppy."

Berry has had a fruitful relationship with Netflix, who released her directorial debut, the MMA drama Bruised, in 2020. However, that relationship hit a bump in the road earlier this year when the streamer pulled the plug on The Mothership, a science fiction drama that stalled in post-production. Wahlberg has also starred in two Netflix films to date: the Robert B. Parker adaptation Spenser Confidential and the Kevin Hart buddy comedy Me Time.

The Union will premiere on Netflix on August 16, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.