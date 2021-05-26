Paramount has announced that Mark Wahlberg's sci-fi action movie Infinite will begin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 10.

Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) directed the big-budget film, which explores the concept of reincarnation through spectacular visuals and nuanced characters who must use their memories and skills from past lives to ensure the future.

Chiwetel Ejiofor co-stars alongside Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien, the latter of whom previously worked with Wahlberg on Deepwater Horizon.

This time around, Wahlberg plays Evan McCauley, whose daily life is haunted by skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” who reveal to him that his memories may be real -- but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life in an effort to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.

Infinite is based on D. Eric Maikranz's book The Reincarnationist Papers, which was adapted by screenwriter Ian Shorr, who worked off a screen story by Todd Stein. The film was produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, Stephen Levinson and Wahlberg, while Fuqua executive produced alongside Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer and Valerii An.

Infinite will now begin streaming just one day before In the Heights hits HBO Max, but at least it will have a couple of weeks to make its mark on pop culture before F9 hits theaters and dominates the cultural conversation in late June. Stay tuned for a full trailer, which should arrive any day now, and check out a pretty cool poster for Wahlberg's new film below.

