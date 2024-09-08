The heist genre is a certified Hollywood classic for a reason. From the clandestine planning sequences to the thrill-seeking execution of these daring thefts, heist movies have been a fan-favorite of audiences for decades, evolving with the passing time to introduce new and innovative problems and solutions, with distinctive flair and style. While Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's Eleven trilogy rightfully receives its fair share of praise as the best heist movies of the early aughts, there's another underrated film released in the early 2000s that deserves plenty of recognition as one of the most exciting the genre has ever seen. Inspired by a classic film of the same name, 2003's The Italian Job features a star-studded cast, a complicated yet intriguing premise, and some of the best car action sequences in any film. While not nearly as ubiquitous as some of its contemporaries, The Italian Job pays a beautiful homage to its earlier inspiration while still pushing the boundaries for exciting heist action.

'The Italian Job' was Inspired by the 1969 Classic British Heist Film

Close

2003's The Italian Job is considered a fresh remake of the 1969 classic British comedy caper, The Italian Job (1969) — a film lauded for its iconic imagery and pioneering inclusion of hacking in a movie, though it's also received criticism for its controversial ending. While the two films share the same name, the updated version for the new millennium proves to be a more dynamic remake, as it follows a unique storyline, distinct from its predecessor, while still paying tribute through visual and narrative cues. The film follows Charlie Croker (Mark Wahlberg), a talented fixer whose last job goes wrong when he and his crew are betrayed by Steve Frazelli (Edward Norton), one of their own members. After the turncoat's treason leads to the death of his mentor, John Bridger (Donald Sutherland), Charlie assembles a team to reclaim their stolen spoils — and get revenge for his fallen friend.

As with any classic heist, Charlie recruits a ragtag crew of talented individuals: Handsome Rob (Jason Statham) — a skilled and charming getaway driver, "Nappster" (Seth Green) — a talented hacker who claims to have invented the eponymous website, and "Left-Ear" (Mos Def) — a demolitions expert with a history of risky endeavors. Charlie also recruits Stella Bridger (Charlize Theron), the daughter of his old mentor, who shows the potential of being as masterful a safe cracker as her father. With this assorted crew, Charlie plans to steal back the millions of dollars of gold bars from his previous crew member, but they must find a way to break into his lavish Los Angeles mansion and escape with the heavy bullions.

'The Italian Job' Featured Exciting Car Chases and Heist Action

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Italian Job is truly one of the premier heist movies of its generation, adhering to the classic standards of the genre while asserting its own identity with its attention to detail and immersive setting. Despite its name, the majority of the film takes place in sunny Los Angeles, successfully illustrating the unique and vibrant atmosphere of sunny Southern California. Some of the factors that come into consideration feel distinctly, uniquely L.A., from the lavish mansion party that disrupts the crew's scheduling to the extensive planning needed to simply get around the area's infamous traffic jams. The movie features plenty of iconic locations in the city, such as Union Station, the Los Angeles River, and downtown Hollywood, all contributing to making the already star-studded affair feel even brighter.

While the movie does take place in California, it's connections to the previous film are most apparent with its heavy incorporation of the iconic Mini Cooper cars as a central factor in the film. Like its predecessor, the inclusion of Mini Coopers is an integral aspect of Charlie's plan, turning these humble cars into bonafide street racing icons. The Italian Job featured the new models of the Mini Cooper released around that time, admittedly serving as some strategic product placement, but ultimately adding to the excitement of the film. The Mini Coopers aren't just included as a visual nod to the first film, but as a unique solution to their getaway plan. Charlie and the crew soup up the compact cars in order for them to be able to carry more weight without sacrificing speed, proving essential as their plans take them on a breakneck chase weaving through LA traffic. At one point, one of the Mini Cooper drivers even has to escape a low-flying helicopter. The action is dynamic and engaging, expertly filmed in order to showcase the talented drivers while keeping the action easy to follow.

The Italian Job raked in a successful $176 million, surpassing even the heist crew's target of roughly $30 million. With engaging action, unique set pieces, and a truly star-studded ensemble, The Italian Job proves to be a worthy successor to the original, continuing to advance the heist genre with innovation and daring, in order to keep things exciting for eager viewers.

The Italian Job (2003) is currently available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

