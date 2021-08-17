Two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg is heading back to Netflix for another "Dad comedy," though this one will pair him with Kevin Hart. The two are set to star in Me Time from writer-director John Hamburg, who previously wrote Night School for Hart.

This time around, Hart will play a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He winds up reconnecting with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Hart will produce Me Time under his HartBeat Productions banner along with Bryan Smiley, while Hamburg will produce via his company Particular Pictures. Executive producers include Lauren Hennessey, Mark Moran, Patricia Braga and Joe Gatta.

Me Time falls under HartBeat's lucrative first-look deal with Netflix, which will release four films starring Hart, whose movies have grossed more than $4 billion worldwide.

Wahlberg and Hart have never worked together before but the pairing seemed all but inevitable, as Wahlberg is one of few A-listers with comedy chops, as evidenced by his work in Ted and The Other Guys. With those two aboard Me Time, it's easy to picture the movie in your head, with Hart as the devoted family man who's inspired to cut loose with Wahlberg, whose last Netflix film, Spenser Confidential, was watched by 85 million households in its first four weeks of release.

Wahlberg recently starred in the indie drama Joe Bell, but he returns to tentpole territory alongside Tom Holland in Sony's Uncharted movie, based on the popular video game. Wahlberg also recently wrapped the drama Stu, and he'll soon be seen in Lionsgate’s Arthur the King, which hits theaters in 2022. Wahlberg earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting turn in The Departed as well as a Best Picture nomination as a producer on The Fighter. He's represented by WME and Leverage Management, and Deadline broke the news of his casting in Me Time.

