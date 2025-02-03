Few Hollywood stars have had quite as wild of a career trajectory as Mark Wahlberg, who managed to erase his pop star persona entirely by working alongside brilliant filmmakers like James Gray, Martin Scorsese, Paul Thomas Anderson, and David O. Russell. Although Wahlberg has spent the last few years making streaming films within the action, comedy, and family genres, he has also grown more active as a producer behind projects that speak to his own interest in activist causes. It is evident that religion is something he takes seriously, as Wahlberg gave one of his most transformative performances as a priest in the biographical drama Father Stu, which served as one of his first collaborations with Mel Gibson.

What Is ‘Father Stu’ About?