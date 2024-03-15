The Big Picture Mark Wahlberg discusses missing out on the DunKings Super Bowl commercial with Ben Affleck.

Arthur the King introduces audiences to the unbelievable world of the Adventure Racing World Series, which requires its participants to trek 435 miles across wild terrain, kayaking, biking, rock climbing, wading through rivers, and more.

Obviously, we aren't going to miss an opportunity to talk about Oscar-worthy dog stars, especially when their stories are based on true events like Lionsgate's action adventure, Arthur the King, starring Mark Wahlberg. We also couldn't pass up asking for a tease of Wahlberg's first "bad guy" role since 1996's Fear opposite Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming thriller Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson.

Based on the tremendous true story of pro adventure racer Mikael Lindnord (portrayed by Wahlberg), Arthur the King introduces audiences to the unbelievable world of the Adventure Racing World Series, which requires its participants to trek 435 miles across wild terrain, kayaking, biking, rock climbing, wading through rivers, and more. During the 2014 championship, Lindnord and his team were only a few days into their journey through the jungles of Brazil (the Dominican Republic in the film) when they encountered a battered stray and offered him some meatballs. In the movie, they run into the dog they dubbed Arthur the King again, who has decidedly joined their team and crosses dangerous territories, enduring the elements with his new teammates. The movie also stars Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Landes, Juliet Rylance, and Ukai the dog.

Ahead of its theatrical release, Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke with Wahlberg about his time on set with Ukai, sharing scenes with the four-legged co-star, and why his attempt to adopt the dog failed. Wahlberg also discusses missing out on the DunKings Super Bowl commercial with Ben Affleck and teases his character in Gibson's movie. Check it out in the video above, or in the transcript below. You can also catch our interview with Ukai himself and the real Mikael Lindnord with director Simon Cellan Jones at the bottom of the article.

COLLIDER: I am very impressed with your business acumen. In your career you've had people say no to you, you’ve been disappointed, I’m sure, with certain things. Not being a part of DunKings, where does that rank on the disappointment scale?

MARK WAHLBERG: You know what? It's not that high. I think there'll be a time for me to join the band, or take it to the next level. I don't think they want somebody who has a real musical ability and prowess to go and outshine those guys.

I watched the ad and I said, “This ad is a 10 out of 10, no notes, except it's missing Mark Wahlberg.”

WAHLBERG: I said, “You know, I could sing bad. I sang bad in Boogie Nights.” But no, I thought it was hilarious, and I’m happy for those guys.

It's the best commercial of the Super Bowl by a mile. Everything about it is an A-plus as a New Englander.

WAHLBERG: I actually disagree with you. The best ad of the Super Bowl was Hallow, bringing people to the Lord, okay? Try to argue against that. Let me move my chair back, though, so we both don’t get struck.

You know something, I could see why you would say that.

WAHLBERG: No, listen, it was very fun. I was at the game for half of the game, so I didn't get to see a lot of it, and for me, the best part of the Super Bowl is watching the ads, or watching the Patriots win.

Well, that would have been the number one thing, but that's a whole another thing.

WAHLBERG: I promised I wasn’t gonna bring up the Patriots and mess up your time. [Laughs] You started it.

Well, this happens every time we talk.

Mark Wahlberg Tried to Bribe Trainer for His 'Arthur the King' Co-Star

The dog in this movie is incredible. What is it actually like working with someone who could be upstaging you in every scene?

WAHLBERG: We knew that was going to be the case, and I completely embraced it. As a producer, it's not like you're just fighting for your spot. We're telling a true story. We want to honor Mikael [Lindnord] and Arthur, and his story. So, for us it's all about the movie. It was a great thing. Everybody came on and knew that it was much more than about their own individual opportunities, and that he was just so good. Like all the moments where he's suffering and struggling, I mean, just put the camera on him. He and I were locked in and engaged on a very intimate and emotional level. It was remarkable.

Yeah, you put a dog in a movie like this, I knew I was jumping at this movie the second I heard what it was about in terms of covering and helping you promote it. I mean, a dog? Please. What actually surprised you about working with an animal who's the lead in the movie? He’s gonna be in every scene.

WAHLBERG: He was prepared. He was actually prepared.

[Laughs] He works for meatballs.

WAHLBERG: Oh, no. I hit him with the filets all day long. By the time I was giving him the filets, he didn't want no more meatballs.

Did you come close to talking to the trainer and being like, “This dog's amazing. Can I please take him home?”

WAHLBERG: I tried to bribe her, grease her, a blank check and everything. My kids were like “Don't come home without the dog.” And then I realized, “This is terrible. This is her dog. This is her baby. Why would I even try to break up their beautiful bond?” But I did. It was bad. It was some, like, real celebrity shit. This is the first time I thought about it. I actually went to her and was like, “Could I have the dog?” She's like, “What?” She started cursing in French, and thank god I don't speak fully fluent French, but I heard a little, “Putain! Son of a bitch, motherfucker, this and that.” I was like, “Oh my god, I didn't realize.” I honestly didn't realize what I did. Shame on me. That’s my confession here.

Mel Gibson Brings Out the Crazy in Mark Wahlberg

I'm a big fan of when Mel Gibson is directing. I think he's a very talented filmmaker. You just worked with him. What can you tease about the project and what was it like working with someone like that?

WAHLBERG: It was phenomenal. Really, me being the sponge and loving to work with people who have great talent and to be able to just watch him and be a student for the 20-some-odd days was remarkable. I play the craziest fucker you’ve ever seen. I haven't played a bad guy since Fear. It’s off the charts.

I knew you played a bad guy in this and you don't typically play a bad guy, so that's what I'm excited to see.

WAHLBERG: It's crazy.

Why Arthur's Unbelievable Story Deserved the Hollywood Treatment

To hear from the real-life pro adventure racer, Mikael Lindnord, and director Simon Cellan Jones, check out our interview in the video above. The duo discuss the elements they knew they had to keep in the movie and what they could take creative liberties on, what it takes to race through wild terrain mostly untouched by humans, why Arthur was such a unique companion to come across, and why his story is one worth telling on the big screen.

Arthur the King is now in theaters.

