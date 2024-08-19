Mark Wahlberg's acting career had an impressive evolution, as he went from being an icon of early tabloid coverage to an acclaimed performer who starred in several modern classics. Although there aren’t many musicians who have been able to successfully transition to stardom, Wahlberg has made a name for himself by choosing interesting projects from fascinating directors.

Although recently he has starred in several streaming films like Netflix's The Union, Wahlberg is one of the rare actors who can inspire interest from an audience based solely on his name. He has made appearances in franchise films like Uncharted and Transformers: The Last Knight, but a vast majority of Wahlberg’s best work has been in original films with no connection to previously existing material. These are Mark Wahlberg's most rewatchable movies, spanning different genres and proving he is far more versatile than people give him credit for.

10 ‘The Basketball Diaries’ (1995)

Directed by Scott Kalvert

The Basketball Diaries is a harrowingly dark coming-of-age story that examines the hardships of drug abuse among young athletes who are trying to gain attention for the rest of their careers. While the film is often best known for the breakout performance by Leonardo DiCaprio, Wahlberg is equally brilliant in the role of a young addict who only digs himself deeper as he indulges his worst habits.

This gem of the '90s is worth rewatching because it's one of the rare coming-of-age films that isn’t afraid to get dark, showing just how dangerous it can be to squander one’s potential. Wahlberg is generally fairly charismatic in playing heroic parts, so The Basketball Diaries gives him the rare opportunity to play a completely despicable character incapable of redeeming himself. The Basketball Diaries is the rare addiction film that has aged remarkably well.

The Basketball Diaries Release Date April 21, 1995 Cast Leonardo DiCaprio , Lorraine Bracco , Marilyn Sokol , James Madio , Patrick McGaw , Mark Wahlberg Runtime 102 minutes Writers Jim Carroll , Bryan Goluboff

9 ‘Deepwater Horizon’ (2016)

Directed by Peter Berg

Deepwater Horizon is based on the incredible true story of the 2010 oil rig disaster in which the BP company’s negligence led to an explosion that claimed the lives of many workers. Wahlberg gives one of his most charismatic performances as a working-class leader forced to become a hero when the other crew members on the rig look to him for support as their situation worsens.

The incredible scope and scale of its disaster scenes earned the film an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects. However, it’s Wahlberg’s emotionally sincere performance as a traumatized man that makes Deepwater Horizon such a powerful biopic, even when compared to the other great work that he did with Berg on the war thriller Lone Survivor and the crime film Patriot’s Day.

8 ‘Ted’ (2012)

Directed by Seth MacFarlane

Ted is a film that only would’ve worked under the signature style of Seth MacFarlane, who took the juvenile sense of humor he lionized on Family Guy and American Dad! and somehow turned it into a heartfelt, raunchy fairy tale for adults. The fact that Wahlberg was able to have great “chemistry” with a CGI talking bear voiced by MacFarlane is yet another impressive achievement to put on his resume.

Ted is worth rewatching because of how genuinely cutting-edge its humor is, willing to offend everyone in equal measure. That being said, it is also a fairly earnest examination of dealing with lifelong friendships that benefits from the dramatic sensitivity that Wahlberg adds to the story. Ted simply would not have worked without his hilariously sincere performance.

7 ‘The Other Guys’ (2010)

Directed by Adam McKay

The Other Guys is a great throwback to classic buddy cop movies that paired Wahlberg with the comedic genius of Will Ferrell. Ferrell is a force of nature known for stealing every movie he is in, but Wahlberg holds his own with a more subtle performance that helps differentiate himself from his co-star’s wild eccentricities. The Other Guys is a genuinely great underdog story about two unlikely heroes who finally get the chance to prove themselves.

Although the primary intention is to make the audience laugh so hard that they become sick, The Other Guys also includes some surprisingly impressive set pieces that show just how charismatic Wahlberg can be as an action star. The Other Guys is a terrific crowd-pleaser, which makes it all the more confusing why Wahlberg, Ferrell, and director Adam McKay haven’t returned to begin developing a sequel.

6 ‘We Own The Night’ (2007)

Directed by James Gray

We Own The Night is Wahlberg’s second collaboration with director James Gray and co-star Joaquin Phoenix after the trio made the underrated crime thriller The Yards. We Own The Night explores the relationship between two brothers, a cop (Wahlberg) and a criminal (Phoenix). In addition to being a thrilling examination of New York’s criminal underworld, We Own The Night is a powerful examination of familial dysfunction.

Working with an actor of Phoenix’s caliber seemingly inspired Wahlberg to give an even better performance than he was thought capable of. Wahlberg's restrained, compassionate approach makes the film’s tragic developments even more heartbreaking. When discussing the types of films that simply “don’t get made anymore,” We Own The Night is even more rewatchable for occupying such a unique place in the cinematic landscape.

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 9, 2007 Cast Joaquin Phoenix , Eva Mendes , Danny Hoch , Alex Veadov , Oleg Taktarov , Dominic Colon Runtime 117 minutes Writers James Gray

5 ‘All The Money In The World’ (2017)

Directed by Ridley Scott

All The Money In The World is a terrific crime thriller from Ridley Scott that follows the incredible true story of John Paul Getty III (Christopher Plummer), a wealthy tycoon who refused to pay ransom money when his grandson (Charlie Plummer) was held captive by kidnappers. Wahlberg gives one of the coolest performances of his career as a spy in Getty’s network who works with Paul III’s mother (Michelle Williams) to solve the crisis.

This underrated thriller keeps the audience on the edge of their seat, and seeing Wahlberg in the role of a slick secret agent is perhaps the closest he will ever get to playing James Bond. Although the same story was also adapted into the miniseries Trust released a year later, All The Money In The World is the more action-packed and exciting iteration.

4 ‘I Heart Huckabees’ (2004)

Directed by David O. Russell

I Heart Huckabees finds Wahlberg at his funniest, playing a cracked conspiracy theorist in David O. Russell’s absurdist social satire. Although it wrestles with weighty themes about existentialism, corporate greed, and the absurdity of modern life, I Heart Huckabees is often at its best when Wahlberg spouts out funny lines, upstaging his many co-stars, impressive considering they include Dustin Hoffman, Naomi Watts, Jude Law, and Jason Schwartzman.

I Heart Huckabees allows Wahlberg to make fun of himself, which makes it particularly rewatchable when compared to his other work. Although he’s a terrific leading man who often can hold the weight of a film’s narrative arc on his shoulders, Wahlberg proved in I Heart Huckabees that he could be just as successful when cast in a supporting role.

3 ‘The Fighter’ (2010)

Directed by David O. Russell

The Fighter is a powerful sports drama that features one of Wahlberg’s most inspiring performances to date as an underdog boxer who receives support from his drug-addicted brother (Christian Bale) and aggressive mother (Melissa Leo). Bale and Leo won Academy Awards for their work in the film, but Wahlberg had perhaps an even more difficult task as the center of a family unit forced to prevent his temperamental relatives from breaking into arguments.

The film tells an inspiring story about overcoming the odds and breaking past societal expectations, which makes it very rewatchable, especially among the many modern sports films inspired by real events. Wahlberg’s physical transformation to play a brutal boxer capable of sustaining serious injuries indicated just how willing he was to commit to playing a real person.

2 ‘Boogie Nights’ (1997)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Boogie Nights is simply one of the most rewatchable films ever made because Paul Thomas Anderson turns a story about a group of pornographic actors into a compelling examination of found family and the American dream. Gaining attention for its raunch content and strange use of iconic pop songs, Boogie Nights also gave Wahlberg one of the most compelling roles of his career, aspiring porn star Dirk Diggler.

Wahlberg is the perfect leading man for this wild story and manages to get quite sincere and emotional when the narrative calls for it. Boogie Nights has one of the most stacked casts of all time, thanks to the great work by Don Cheadle, Philip Seymour Hoffman, John C. Reilly, Heather Graham, and Oscar-nominated performances from Julianne Moore and Burt Reynolds. Still, Wahlberg is the glue that keeps the entire film flowing together and hitting all the right notes.

1 ‘The Departed’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese