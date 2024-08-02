The Big Picture Mark Wahlberg's Shooter is climbing the charts on Paramount+ thanks to a thrilling one-person army plot.

Director Antoine Fuqua's action-packed film keeps audiences engaged with mystery and suspense.

Wahlberg's recent films like Arthur the King and Uncharted show his versatility and star power.

One of Mark Wahlberg's most thrilling movies that didn't quite hit the mark with critics is finding success on a new streaming platform. Shooter, the 2007 one-person army psychological thriller movie starring Wahlberg, Michael Peña, Rhona Mitra, Danny Glover, and Tate Donovan has snuck into the top five on Paramount+ and sits securely at #5. The movie comes from director Antoine Fuqua, who is best known for his work directing The Equalizer movies and also Emancipation, starring Will Smith. The script for Shooter was penned by Jonathan Lemkin, whose only writing credit in the 17 years since came from penning one episode of the Shooter spin-off series of the same name starring Ryan Phillippe and Shantel VanSanten.

Shooter follows Bob Lee Swagger, one of the greatest marksmen in the world and the son of a Medal of Honor recipient who lives alone in the mountains of Colorado. Bob is hired to look into an investigation into the potential assassination of the President, and he agrees, but is quickly thrown into a conspiracy plot when he realizes the very people who hired him now have a new task: hunt him down at all costs. Shooter was recently at #9 on the charts and has been steadily climbing now up to the number five spot.

What Other Movies Has Mark Wahlberg Been in Recently?

If you're waiting around for a new Mark Wahlberg movie, the chances are you usually won't have to wait long. Earlier this year Wahlberg starred alongside Simu Liu in Arthur the King, the heartwarming sports adventure drama which follows a group of racers who connect with a stray dog out on the trail. Wahlberg also teamed up with another Marvel star in 2023 when he played Victor Sullivan opposite Tom Holland's Nathan Drake in Uncharted, the video-game adaptation which sits at a 40% from critics and a 90% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Not long before that, Wahlberg also played a lead role opposite Kevin Hart in Spenser Confidential, the buddy cop action comedy from director Peter Berg and writers Sean O'Keefe and Brian Hedgeland. Wahlberg has also been nominated for an Oscar early in his career for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Departed.

Shooter is the number five movie on Paramount+, falling short of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher but beating out its sequel, Never Go Back. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Shooter on Paramount+.

