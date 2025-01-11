Although the late, great James Caan delivered iconic performances as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and Frank in Heat, the single best role of his career may have been as the struggling English professor Axel Freed in the brilliant thriller The Gambler. Based on the novel of the same name by Fyodor Dostoevsky, the film explored gambling as a legitimate addiction issue and allowed Caan to sink his teeth into one of the most despicable anti-heroes in screen history. Living up to such a beloved classic was always going to be a difficult task, but director Rupert Wyatt took it upon himself to reimagine the story of The Gambler by placing it within a modern context. The remake of The Gambler was able to differentiate itself from its predecessor thanks to a surprisingly brilliant performance by Mark Wahlberg, who delivers one of the most captivating and surprisingly earnest roles of his entire career.

What Is ‘The Gambler’ About?