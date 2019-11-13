Mark Wahlberg to Star Opposite Tom Holland in Sony’s ‘Uncharted’ Movie

0

Oscar-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg is nearing a deal to star opposite Tom Holland in Sony’s Uncharted movie based on the hit video game of the same name, Collider has confirmed.

Travis Knight (Bumblebee) is directing from a script by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment, while Avi Arad and Ari Arad will produce under their Arad Productions banner. The film is billed as the first true partnership between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, whose Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will serve as executive producers.

Holland will play treasure hunter Nathan Drake, who travels the world uncovering various historical artifacts. Wahlberg will play Victor “Sully” Sullivan, an American treasure hunter, fortune seeker and businessman who serves as a friend, mentor and father figure to Drake.

Coincidentally, Wahlberg was going to star as Drake several years ago when David O. Russell was going to direct the Uncharted movie, which cycled through several directors before landing on Knight, who seems like the right fit for the job. Wahlberg and Knight are also slated to work together on The Six Billion Dollar Man at Warner Bros. Meanwhile, at 48, Wahlberg makes sense to play the protagonist’s mentor, and his casting has to be seen as a coup for Sony.

Wahlberg will soon be seen in Peter Berg‘s Netflix crime drama Wonderland and the A24 drama Good Joe Bell, and he also voices the Blue Falcon in WB’s animated Scooby Doo movie. He’s currently filming Antoine Fuqua‘s sci-fi/action movie Infinite at Paramount. Wahlberg is represented by WME and Leverage Management, and his casting was first reported by Variety.

The Uncharted video game series started in 2007 with Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, and has since gone on to sell more than 41 million copies worldwide. Sony is slated release the movie on Dec. 18, 2020. To watch an Uncharted fan film starring Nathan Fillion, click here.