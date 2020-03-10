Mark Wahlberg Documentary Series ‘Wahl Street’ is Coming to HBO Max

If you’ve ever wanted to see a real-life version of Entourage starring Mark Wahlberg and his investment portfolio, HBO Max is about to deliver the television experience of your dreams with the upcoming documentary series Wahl Street.

According to the official press release, Wahl Street will be an 8-episode series following Wahlberg’s day-to-day life as he juggles his film career, his multiple businesses, and the colorful characters in his own entourage. (If there isn’t a real-life Turtle, what the hell is this life even for?) Production on the show began back in December, but so far there’s no release date scheduled.

“This series will be an intimate exploration behind the drive that makes Mark Wahlberg one of the most unique stars in entertainment,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming at HBO Max. “Mark’s entrepreneurial spirit is fun to watch and we hope to show both the struggle and triumphs of what it takes to succeed.”

In addition to Wahlberg’s advice on his current slate of businesses, which include an activewear company, TV and film production companies, and a Chevrolet dealership, each episode of Wahl Street will also feature aspiring entrepreneurs pitching the star their ideas.

“We’re documenting the ups, the downs, the hits and the misses. It’s all the real stuff that’s happening while I’m growing my businesses,” said Wahlberg, “We’re pulling back the curtain and hopefully it’s an opportunity to inspire other entrepreneurs.”

Wahlberg is producing the show via Unrealistic Ideas, one of the many endeavors likely to be featured on the program. HBO Max is set to launch later this spring, and is poised to throw some serious new competition into the crowded streaming industry. For more on Wahlberg, check out this interview where the star discusses his upcoming video game adaptation Uncharted, co-starring Tom Holland.