HBO Max has a brand new trailer for Wahl Street, a compelling docuseries about the trials and tribulations of actor Mark Wahlberg and his entrepreneurial ambitions. But there's more to it than meets the eye. On top of trying to start a business empire that he can "pass on to future generations," the series will explore Wahlberg's attempts to balance all of that along with acting, producing and being a good father and husband.

The trailer itself is an emotional rollercoaster set to a heavy instrumental drumbeat. It starts with many different shots of Wahlberg taking a stroll through his life as a father, husband, son, actor and entrepreneur of several different businesses — including a fitness gym, an apparel company and restaurants. It's followed up by shots of Wahlberg making important business decisions while he discusses his passion for all of the projects he's involved in, expressing his personal desire to "change people's lives for the better" with his different ventures.

However, the trailer hints to viewers that it might not be all sunshine and roses for this seemingly successful jack of all trades. Shots of emotional moments between Wahlberg and his family play as the actor talks about struggling with being away from his wife and children. Repeated shots of Wahlberg's phone ringing play right before the trailer shifts gears into scenes emphasizing the struggles of doing business when you have investors and partners to answer to. The music pauses for a second on a shot of Wahlberg referring to his own documentary as a "shitshow" before crescendoing back in with inspirational hip-hop lyrics, strongly implying that the actor's determination to succeed and his close personal relationships will help him overcome in the end. Towards the end, keen-eyed observers may notice a quick cameo from Maisie Williams (of Game of Thrones fame).

The series will be brought to viewers by the production studio Unrealistic Ideas. The founders, Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips will all have executive producer credits on the series. Sarah Skibitzke will also have an executive producer credit, with Carolina Saavedra serving as a co-executive producer.

Wahl Street will consist of six episodes and is premiering April 15 on HBO Max. Watch the full trailer below.

