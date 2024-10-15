Mark Wahlberg's action and comedy hybrid, The Family Plan, is continuing to bring in viewers for Apple TV+, currently sitting at 5th in the streamer's top ten most viewed movies list. Although the film hasn't won over most critics, receiving a disappointing 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it's proving popular with families who are finding enough to enjoy the breezy plot and fun action scenes. Released on December 15, 2023, the film faced criticism for its overly familiar plot and a tone that was described as inconsistent and uneven.

While some critics appreciated Wahlberg's charismatic performance, others found the blend of action and family comedy lacking originality. The film's strengths and weaknesses were highlighted, with some enjoying the humour and action, while others felt it leaned too much on predictable elements. According to the Rotten Tomatoes consensus, the movie was "heavy on rote action and light on laughs," which reflected the divided reception the film ended up with.

Is 'The Family Plan' Worth My Time?

When it was first released, The Family Plan quickly became the most-watched movie in the streaming service's history, which shows the star power of Wahlberg and his general appeal to audiences, and that's also reflected in the film's consistent position in the streamer's most watched lists. Wahlberg stars as Dan Morgan, a former government assassin who’s now trying to live a quiet suburban life. Things take a turn when his past resurfaces, forcing him to protect his family, including his wife, played by Michelle Monaghan. The movie's popularity has even contributed to a 42% increase in viewership for Apple TV+ this year.

One in four reviewers thinks the movie is worth your time. Unfortunately, Collider's Nate Richard wasn't one of those, so if you want to know his thoughts, read on:

Wahlberg and Monaghan seem like they were genuinely having a blast with The Family Plan . Their chemistry is sweet, a little awkward, but intentionally so, and they work extremely well together . While the script makes their children extremely unlikable and grating, Colleti and Crosby also still do well with what they're given. They all feel like a believable family unit. It's just that the movie they're trapped inside doesn't fully know whether it wants to be a zany road trip comedy or a hard-edged action-comedy. Some truly brutal moments of violence take place within this flick, but they feel so off-putting when just earlier there's a freeze-frame joke showing everyone's devastated reaction as Wahlberg chucks everybody's smartphones out the window. Nothing seems to gel together.

