There aren’t many actors working today who’ve had such impressive ups and downs in their career as Mark Wahlberg, a star who seems to generate controversy with each new direction he takes. Wahlberg may have worked with great filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, James Gray, and Wolfgang Peterson, but it seems that in recent years he’s been content to star in whatever ridiculous action or comedy film is best suited to appeal to his established audience. It’s disappointing that the actor who once earned an Academy Award nomination for The Departed and served as a scene stealer in I Heart Huckabees is spending his time making forgettable duds like Me Time, Arthur the King, The Union, Infinite, and The Family Plan among others. While it's possible he may still have another great performance left in him, Wahlberg has never been better than he was in Paul Thomas Anderson’s classic dramedy Boogie Nights.

Although Wahlberg is now one of the most bankable movie stars on the planet, 1997 was a time in which his future in Hollywood was far less guaranteed. The Basketball Diaries and Fear may have proven that he had some aptitude for drama, but he was nowhere near being a bonafide Hollywood star. The fact that he signed up for an extreme dark comedy from Paul Thomas Anderson, who was coming off the acclaim for his brilliant directorial debut Hard Eight, suggested that Wahlberg was actually rather ambitious when it came to the type of performances that he was giving. Wahlberg’s drive to succeed and surpass expectations ended up turning Dirk Diggler into the best character he ever played.

What Is ‘Boogie Nights’ About?

Set in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles during the 1970s, Boogie Nights centers on a high school dropout who is lured into the adult film industry by dubious producer Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds). Diggler has little prospects for his future, as he is simply working as a waiter and trying to avoid being abused by the wealthy clients who find him attractive. While initially, he joins Horner’s eclectic band of performers, filmmakers, and crew members as a means of providing for himself, Dirk ends up becoming infatuated with the filmmaking process itself. Pornography has begun to become more mainstream, and Dirk sees an opportunity to turn his job into a legitimate career by improving the quality of Horner’s projects. Dirk’s idealism slowly begins to fade away as Horner’s empire begins to crumble around him, forcing him to question whether or not he was ever going to “be a star” in the first place.

Boogie Nights allowed Wahlberg to show a more sensitive side to himself, one that he has ignored in recent years in films like Shooter and 2 Guns; although it is quickly discovered that Dirk has an inherent knack for giving great performances in Horner’s films, Boogie Nights is still a coming-of-age story about a young man finding his place in the world. Wahlberg is able to show how Dirk’s initial enthusiasm begins to die down when he realizes that just like any other job, acting in porn is a business, and he may not always be comfortable with what he has to do. This is best exemplified in a heartbreaking scene in which Dirk realizes that his new best friend, Reed Rothchild (John C. Reilly), has turned to prostitution as a means to provide for himself; Wahlberg shows Dirk relating to the feelings of shame as he begins to come to grips with the reality that his work may no longer sustain him.

Why Is Dirk Diggler Such a Great Character?

Dirk is a character whose inherent earnestness makes it easier for Anderson to surround him with interesting supporting cast members. Since Dirk begins the film as an outsider who doesn’t know the first thing about how the pornography industry works, Wahlberg's Dick serves as the audience’s avatar as they take a deep dive into the production process. Dirk’s emotional arc mirrors that of the viewers who are reacting to the subversive nature of Anderson’s narrative structure; Boogie Nights begins on a hilarious note of clever gags but becomes far more cynical and emotionally authentic as it goes along. Navigating such a significant tonal shift is not an easy task to pull off, but Wahlberg’s performance allows Anderson to take the ambitious swings that have turned Boogie Nights into a classic.

Wahlberg proves to be a surprisingly restrained actor who allows his co-stars to shine. Perhaps the single most heartbreaking scene in the entire film is when the crew member Scotty (Philip Seymour Hoffman) tries to make a move on Dirk, only to discover that the young star does not share his affections. Wahlberg’s reaction of initial hostility, followed by remorse, is subtle enough that the scene can remain focused on the depth of Hoffman's acting. Similarly, Wahlberg is able to show how Dirk is forced to step aside when Amber (Julianne Moore) begins fighting in a custody battle for her children, making it more difficult for her to be his co-star. It’s in this moment that Dirk realizes that they are all part of a dysfunctional family, and some things are more important than movies.

‘Boogie Nights’ Needed Mark Wahlberg To Succeed

It’s unlikely that Boogie Nights would have become an all-time classic like it had been without Wahlberg’s involvement, as the film already had a tough time earning respect based on its premise. While great actors like William H. Macy, Don Cheadle, and Alfred Molina did great work in the film, it was Wahlberg’s star power that was able to generate interest from more casual viewers. Boogie Nights was a time in which Wahlberg seemed interested in challenging himself by allowing himself to be vulnerable. While it seems unlikely that he will work with Anderson again in the near future, Boogie Nights is certainly the role that he will always be remembered for.

