Your living room is about to get steamy thanks to the impending February 28 digital release of Nick Cassavetes’ (The Notebook) latest romance flick, Marked Men: Rule + Shaw. To celebrate the movie’s at-home arrival, Collider is excited to exclusively debut a brand-new poster that shows off the hunky men driving the film’s narrative. Featuring Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Alexander Ludwig (The Final Girls), Matthew Noszka (No Hard Feelings), and Evan Mock (Gossip Girl), the image puts the titular guys front and center, allowing each of them to fully bask in the thirst-trap of it all. It wouldn’t be a proper Marked Men adaptation without plenty of skin showing, and in the case of today’s poster, viewers certainly won’t be hurting for that. Signifying himself as the title’s leading man, Stokes’ Rule Archer positions himself at the front of the line, his arms and chest nearly entirely covered in tattoos, fully leaning into his character’s bad boy persona.

Based on Jay Crownover’s fan-favorite novel, Marked Men: Rule + Shaw follows the explosively sensual relationship between Shaw Landon (Sydney Taylor) and Rule Archer (Stokes). The pair have been in one another’s lives since childhood, but have never crossed the line from friends to lovers. That is, until their feelings for one another bubble up to the surface and can’t be concealed anymore. But, just because they want to dive head first into romance, doesn’t mean they should, as Rule and Shaw couldn’t be cut from more different cloth. As Type A as they come, Shaw is a pre-med student who has everything she’s ever wanted given to her on a silver platter, while Rule has worked for everything that he’s earned, and now paints his artwork on people as a tattoo artist. Still, their chemistry can’t be denied, leading to a spicy love affair that will change them both forever.

Meet the Rest of the Faces Behind ‘Marked Men: Rule + Shaw’

Image via Voltage Pictures

Along with the poster’s featured lineup and Taylor, Marked Men: Rule + Shaw also features performances from Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels), Natalie Alyn Lind (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines), Michael Bradway (Chicago Fire), Hannah Kepple (Cobra Kai), Daisy Jelley (How to Date Billy Walsh), Inanna Sarkis (All-Star Weekend) and Adam Abbou (Waterloo Road).

One of the most trusted names in romantic productions, Cassavetes makes his return to filmmaking with Marked Men: Rule + Shaw. Perhaps best known for his visionary stamp behind the legendary genre classic, The Notebook, the director has also helmed such titles as John Q. and God Is a Bullet.

Check out our exclusive first look at the celebratory Marked Men: Rule + Shaw poster above and invite the star-crossed couple into your home with its digital release on February 28.