[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Marked Men: Rule + Shaw]

Sydney Taylor shares what the audition process was like, whether they thought about changing her hair for the role, and shooting the seduction scene.

Based on Jay Crownover’s best-selling novel, Marked Men: Rule + Shaw tells the story of Rule Archer (Chase Stokes) and Shaw Landon (Sydney Taylor), an unlikely pair whose friendship shifts into something more, but not without its fair share of bumps along the way. Known as “Casper,” the girl with the pale complexion who was roommates with Rule’s twin brother Remy until he tragically passed away three years prior, Shaw has silently loved Rule for years, watching the multitude of women in and out of his bed and knowing that the walls he put up around his heart wouldn’t allow for anything deeper than that. But when a drunken night of seduction blurs the line between friendship and love, the two try to navigate their differences in an effort to find something real.

Shaw comes from a wealthy conservative family who looks down on her for not toeing the line, but she finds herself drawn to Rule’s rebellious nature and unapologetic attitude. While his own family relationships are strained, he has managed to form deep bonds with a group of fellow tattoo artists who are loyal and supportive of each other and know how to have a good time. When they decide to see where things between them can go and Rule really starts to see Shaw for who she is, he has to work through his own fears of commitment if they’re even going have a chance.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Taylor talked about the audition process she went through for the role of Shaw, why she felt so drawn to the character, whether she ever had a conversation with director Nick Cassavetes about blonde hair that Shaw is so well known for in the book, the very memorable first time the audience sees Rule and Shaw together, shooting the tattoo shop seduction, the morning after moment with Rome (Alexander Ludwig) and Nash (Matthew Noszka), whether that “Do you wanna pull my hair?” line was scripted, the painting of Shaw on the building wall, and rooting for Ayden (Ella Balinska) and Jet (Evan Mock).

Sydney Taylor Thought There Was No Way She Would Be Cast As Shaw in 'Marked Men'