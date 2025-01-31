Adapting a beloved novel for the screen is no small feat. While it might be a good way to ensure ticket sales, it also puts the director, writer, and cast under a microscope, with the fans comparing every scene to a chapter of its source material. Right now, audiences have a short window to head to cinemas and see Nick Cassavetes’ take on Jay Crownover’s 2012 novel, Rule, in Marked Men: Rule + Shaw. In adapting one of the books from the author’s Marked Men series, Cassavetes was careful to pay close attention to the details that made the title such a success, while also adding his own personal touch to the characters and story.

One of the major changes that readers will immediately pick up on is the decision to keep Chase Stokes’ hair the same throughout the film. Stokes plays the titular Rule — a tattooed bad boy who goes through a handful of hairstyle changes from chapter to chapter. During a conversation with Collider’s Christina Radish, the Outer Banks star broke down the decision made by him and Cassavetes when it came to Rule’s ever-changing head of hair.

“If you were to go off of the book, just from a logistics standpoint in the film, it would be really tough to keep that element of Rule alive because I think he changes his hair four or five times. So, we knew going into it that the ability to keep up with that was gonna be a task in itself.”

Stokes Is All About the Attitude in 'Marked Men'