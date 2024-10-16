In one of the most befuddling streaming moves of the year, Prime Video has quietly added The Edge of Sleep, the long-awaited series from popular YouTube horror content creator Markiplier, to its library without promoting it. Fans were shocked to load up the second-largest streaming service in the world on Wednesday morning to discover all six episodes of The Edge of Sleep were now streaming on the platform, and had jumped to the #9 most popular project on the platform. The horror series has not been registered on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, but the show currently sits at a nearly-flawless 9.6 rating from 443 reviews from fans on IMDb. In addition to Markiplier, aka Mark Fischbach, himself starring as Dave Torres, The Edge of Sleep also features Lio Tipton, Eve Harlow, Franz Drameh, Lisa Durupt, Trezzo Mahorro, Patti Allan, Braden Overwater, and Luis Javier in supporting roles.

Markiplier made a name for himself on YouTube playing and reacting to various horror games on his channel, which boasts more than 37 million subscribers. He also posted a video yesterday announcing The Edge of Sleep's early streaming arrival. Corey Adams directed all six episodes of The Edge of Sleep with scripts from Willie Block and Jake Emmanuel. Adams made his directorial debut in 2009 with Machotraildrop, the action comedy starring James Faulkner and Vanessa Guide, and he has since only directed the 2014 TV movie, Atlas Electric. Before penning The Edge of Sleep, scribes Block and Emmanuel worked on Reunion, the mystery/comedy flick starring The Boys veteran Chace Crawford, and they also wrote 10 of the 13 episodes of Chozen, the 2014 animated series starring Michael Peña and Bobby Moynihan.

What Else Have ‘The Edge of Sleep’ Stars Been in Lately?

Franz Drameh is best known for his work as Benny in The Gentleman, and he also starred alongside Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow, the time-traveling sci-fi epic which is set to depart Netflix at the beginning of November. Tipton is famous for starring opposite Miles Teller in Two Night Stand, and she also starred alongside Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in Crazy, Stupid, Love. Harlow is best known for starring as Tess in two seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and she also featured opposite John Slattery in Next, the AI sci-fi drama series streaming on Paramount+.

All six episodes of The Edge of Sleep are now streaming.

Image via Prime Video

