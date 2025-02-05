Being the first in anything might be a momentous achievement, but it also comes with the baggage and burden of representing a whole group of people. For Marlee Matlin, that burden came at the tender age of 21, when she became the first deaf actor to win the Academy Award for her performance in Children of a Lesser God. Now, almost 40 years later, Matlin looks back at her life, career, and the progress of deaf actors in the industry. Director Shoshannah Stern looks closely at Matlin's life with the actress and chronicles the highlights and low points of her career alongside family members, friends like Henry Winkler and interpreter Jack Jason, and colleagues like Troy Kotsur and Aaron Sorkin. In Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore, we get an intimate look into Matlin's perspective on the span of her career, her reaction to her life-changing Oscar win, her relationship with the deaf community, and her learning how to leverage her stardom in recent years.

No One Could Have Made 'Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore' Like Shoshannah Stern

Perhaps that statement is an over-exaggeration, but the fact is that Shoshannah Stern takes a unique approach to the documentary. As a deaf filmmaker, she sought not only to approach the documentary from an accessibility angle but also emphasized that scenes where subjects are signing could be completely silent. There are moments where we hear things from Matlin's perspective when she's in a full room where we are distinctly aware of what it's like in a deaf person's shoes when at a party where everyone is verbal. It's a perspective you might not expect from a documentary, but it offers the type of insight only a deaf director could show. That same perspective also comes with Stern discussing Matlin's role as Sarah in Children of a Lesser God and the stereotypes attached to the character that seemingly every deaf actress has had to play. There's a keen understanding that there weren't that many opportunities for deaf actresses, especially after looking closer at Sarah's problematic aspects.

Stern's questions and guidance come from a place of expertise and experience. Not only that, but her behind-the-scenes look at how production is conducted while filming gives a glimpse behind the curtain of how the film came to be. It's also clear that Matlin is very comfortable talking to Stern, and that, in turn, gives us more access to Matlin's personal thoughts on her experiences. Notably, although the documentary very much talks about deafness and being a deaf person in the industry, it also highlights Matlin's unique circumstances. It is not focused solely on a message but does more to show how much one actress could represent a community and her growing pains of being pushed into Hollywood at such a young age.

Stern Highlights Marlee Matlin's Impact on the Deaf Community and Progress