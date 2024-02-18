The Big Picture Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts is a revenge film that combines Spaghetti Western elements popularized by Sergio Leone classics with a modern female perspective.

The film reimagines the classic Western genre by focusing on sharp female characters such as the titular protagonist, played by Marsha Timothy.

Inspired by Akira Kurosawa's style, Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts utilizes axial cuts and geometric framing with decadent colors.

Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts (2017), directed by Mouly Surya and based on a story by Garin Nugroho, is an Indonesian "Satay Western." It is notable for its cinematic stylistic adaptations of Sergio Leone and Akira Kurosawa, especially regarding setting, themes, character development, and cinematography. Much like a Sergio Leone film, Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts combines traditional Spaghetti Western amorality and brutality with the cinematic sensibilities of Akira Kurosawa. What takes place is a hero's journey through rural Indonesia to defend her place in the world from violent and amoral men, told through a series of axial cuts with decadent color pallets. What makes this film unique, however, is that the story is told from the female perspective instead of the male-dominated west of Leone, a refreshing spin on the genre. This anti-Western film uses the Spaghetti Western genre conventions to tell a brutal and compelling story about a woman's place in Indonesian society.

What Is 'Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts' About?

Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts is, at its heart, a revenge film. It is about a seemingly submissive woman who is more or less defending her property from a group of thugs. Marlina (Marsha Timothy), recently widowed, is mourning the death of her husband. Wrapped in a funeral shroud, the body of her husband sits propped up in a corner while Marlina busies herself with the duties of rural life. She is a farmer, and like any farmer, she has responsibilities to attend to, both to her husband's memory and the life they built together. Her farm is simple but prosperous, a rustic slice of heaven out on the island of rural Sumba — until, like any good Sergio Leone film, a stranger comes to town.

Down the arid roads of summer in Sumba, a raggedy harbinger of death and misogyny named Markus (Egi Fedly) rides to Marlina's humble home nestled deep in the hills. Markus is an aged local thug who, now finding Marlina widowed and therefore defenseless, invites himself in and gives her the news. He tells her that his gang will be arriving soon, where they will then rape her and take her livestock. He tells her that she is lucky to be receiving such attention. It is a chilling and disgusting proclamation that quickly establishes the stakes. When the gang arrives, they demand that she cook them chicken soup, and she complies. However, the gang significantly underestimates her, believing her to be afraid and submissive. They gulp down bowls of poisoned soup and fall dead one by one. Marlina then returns to the bedroom with a bowl of soup for Markus, who knocks it over and attempts to rape her. Instead, Marlina quickly gets the upper hand and chops his head off with a machete. She then makes the long journey to the city, knife in hand and severed head slung over her shoulder, to report the robbery and subsequent murder to the police. There, she meets the pregnant Novi (Dea Panendra) on a similar journey to find her missing husband, and the two go together.

How 'Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts' Puts a Spin on Sergio Leone Classics

Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts is more or less a revenge film in the Spaghetti Western style. The story is brutal, with sharply defined female characters and surprisingly one-dimensional male characters, a refreshing twist on the genre by director Mouly Surya. The music is striking, similar to a Leone film and laid above the visuals. The twangy and reverb-soaked guitars give the film that duster feel, perhaps more familiar to American audiences. That high and lonesome sound is the perfect backing track to a hero's violent and bloody struggle towards justice. The cinematic conventions in the film are very much reminiscent of Leone's films, and Surya said in a 2017 interview with Tatler that though she isn't "much of a Western genre fan," Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts does certainly take inspiration from the genre in its stylistic elements.

However, Surya was not content to copy and paste genre conventions in some half-baked attempt to win over foreign audiences. As disclosed in her interview, she needed to make the film personal. Like Jim Jarmusch used the Western to tell a tale of an accountant's spiritual journey to a cold-blooded killer in Dead Man, Surya uses the genre to tell the story of women's space within Indonesian society and culture. The focal point of the film is almost entirely female. The male characters are cardboard cut-outs of men. Obsessed with appropriating whatever belongs to women, the men feel entitled, but Surya expertly strips them of power by placing them out of the foreground of a shot or simply by not giving them much to say. As the gang sucks back poison soup, she is in front of the gaggle of men looking into the camera. The close-up shots of grim faces are so Leone in style that one cannot help but smile at the familiarity and the brilliance of the trick she just pulled off. The men collapse dead, their faces nearly invisible because, in the end, they don't matter. Marlina is what matters most. Leone's characters are often drawn this way: amoral beasts of men pursuing their corporeal wants, but unlike a Leone film, the focus is female and almost entirely on Marlina.

How 'Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts' Puts a Spin on Akira Kurosawa's Style

Surya riffs on the legendary style of director Akira Kurosawa by borrowing his cinematographic style, employing the axial cut Kurosawa popularized while making his films. An axial cut is when the camera moves toward or away from a subject through a series of jump cuts rather than through tracking shots. Each frame is still, the camera never moves. The framing that takes place in Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts is both simple and beautiful. Each frame is organized geometrically around focal points and steeping in decadent colors. Frames are still, with either the actors being the only thing that moves, or conversely, deathly still while the wind blows a curtain or sheaves of wheat in a field. Much like Kurosawa, Surya uses nature to balance each shot, making it a true joy to look at by not over-complicating each frame. The subject is always in view and easy to follow.

Surya won the Kurosawa Award at the 36th Annual Tokyo Film Festival for her efforts in honoring his legacy. Like how Kurosawa explored Japanese culture with his films, Surya posits a feminist narrative that explores traditional Indonesian cultural values. Each of the directors explores what it means to be a part of their culture and toys with the conventions that every-day people living in those cultures encounter, endure, and live through. It encapsulates their sorrows, their joys, their injustices, and their fantasies. The result is a truly thrilling film that is equal parts beautiful and brutal and a must-see for any fan of Leone or Kurosawa.

Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+ in the U.S.

