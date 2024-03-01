The Big Picture Marlon Brando viewed Charlie Chaplin as "the most sadistic man" he'd ever worked with, leading to a strained relationship.

Chaplin's cruelty towards Brando and child actors on set soured Brando's admiration for the legendary director.

Despite his immense talent, Brando realized that Chaplin was "a mixed bag" like everyone else in the industry.

Marlon Brando is both one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema and a notoriously erratic Hollywood star who earned a toxic reputation based on how difficult he was to work with. Brando changed the nature of film acting forever with his grounded performance in On the Waterfront, an acclaimed role that earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor; however, Brando's opinion on the superficiality of the industry had soured to the point that he actually refused to accept his subsequent win in the same category for his comeback performance as Don Coreleone in The Godfather. While his extensive career led to many feuds and disputes, Brando had an understandable reason for disliking his experience working with the silent film star Charlie Chaplin.

A Countess from Hong Kong (1967) In Hong Kong, an ambassador returning to America meets a Russian countess, a refugee without a passport, who decides to hide in his cabin. Release Date March 15, 1967 Director Charles Chaplin Cast Marlon Brando , Sophia Loren , Sydney Chaplin , Tippi Hedren , Patrick Cargill , Michael Medwin , Oliver Johnston , John Paul Runtime 120 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Charles Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin Became a Famous Director

Similar to Brando, Charlie Chaplin was a highly distinguished artist who changed the art of cinematic acting forever thanks to a few highly influential projects. Chaplin emerged as one of the first silent film stars, earning the nickname "The Tramp" based on the comical persona that he retained in many of his early short film projects. While the medium itself was still evolving, Chaplin pulled off incredible feats of physicality while retaining the capacity for human emotion. While Chaplin's early work in short films like A Dog's Life and Pay Day were great showcases of his prowess as a performer, he would quickly move on to more ambitious projects as he began to step behind the camera.

While he was still one of the biggest stars in the industry, Chaplin became a prominent filmmaker, helming many films considered to be masterpieces today. While he helmed a few more simplistic features, Chaplin's skills as an auteur became evident with 1925's The Gold Rush, a hilariously slapstick comedy set during a freight period in American history. Merging the same incredible setpieces that had defined his early short film work with subtle commentary on the corrupting nature of greed, The Gold Rush is an all-time classic that still holds a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film's success indicated that while Chaplin may be the funniest actor in Hollywood, he certainly did not take the art of filmmaking as a joke.

As his career continued, Chaplin's projects grew more ambitious, causing him to be more demanding as a result. While a new Chaplin film could always be counted on to deliver laughs and spectacle, The Tramp became more focused on embedding a strong political message within his work. Many of Chaplin's strongest films inspired subgenres of cinema that still persist to this day; 1931's City Lights created the perfect formula for a romantic comedy, 1933's Modern Times served as a biting satire of industrialization, and 1940's The Great Dictator was a powerful war film that addressed the threat of fascism at the dawn of World War II. While many of Chaplin's contemporary silent film stars struggled to make the transition into the "talkies" once sound was developed in the industry, he successfully retrofitted his skills to reflect the radical changes in the medium.

Filming ‘A Countess from Hong Kong’ Was a Nightmare

By the time Chaplin began production on the romantic comedy A Countess from Hong Kong in the late 1960s, he had already secured a major comeback after a brief period of critical decline. While salacious rumors about his private life had made it difficult for him to find work in the early 1950s, Chaplin delivered one of his best films with 1952's Limelight, a self-reflective study about an aging movie star dealing with the realities of living a life of stardom. Heralded as an earnest, exciting new feature that proved he had not grown irrelevant, Limelight initiated a second wave in Chaplin's career. Chaplin's work was highly admired by many aspiring actors, including Marlon Brando. Brando admitted that Chaplin was a "comic genius" and cited him as one of the reasons he first grew interested in filmmaking.

Brando was so enthusiastic about working with Chaplin that he signed on to co-star in A Countess from Hong Kong without ever even reading a completed script. Unfortunately, Brando found that working with Chaplin was far less pleasant than his endearing screen persona would have suggested. In his 1994 autobiography Songs My Mother Taught Me, Brando stated that Chaplin was "the most sadistic man" he'd ever had the displeasure of working with. Brando revealed that Chaplin's commitment to perfection led him to often exert his power over the crew and cast of his productions, noting that his "fearsomely cruel" behavior on the set of The Countess from Hong Kong made the film's production even more challenging. While the industry would accept Chaplin with a standing ovation just a few years later, Brando did not reflect that adoration.

Why Did Marlon Brando Hate Charlie Chaplin?

Brando was personally subjected to a fair amount of Chaplin's bullying, as the director called him out in front of the crew after he came to set only a few minutes late; Chaplin claimed that Brando was acting "unprofessionally," an insult that stuck with him for the rest of his career. However, it was Chaplin’s cruelty towards child actors that infuriated Brando most of all. The Countess of Hong Kong featured an appearance by Chaplin’s son, Sydney, who struggled to keep up with his father’s demanding schedule; Brando remembered that "Chaplin spoke to his son this way again" and often "reshot his scenes over and over for no reason."

Remembering how Chaplin berated his son and never spoke "to him with anything except sarcasm" soured Brando's opinion of a man he had once grown to admire. He realized that the incident was not isolated, as Chaplin treated many child actors with the same disrespect. Chaplin ultimately apologized to Brando, who concluded that "the greatest genius that the medium has ever produced" was "a mixed bag, just like all of us." Considering the intense bullying he subjected Frank Oz to, the same could be said of Brando himself.