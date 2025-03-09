Very few roles in cinema are as instantly recognizable as Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather. It's widely regarded as among his best work and proof of his genius as an artist, despite his many controversies. Nearly everything about the way Don Corleone is presented onscreen comes from Brando himself and his construction of the character, from his corpulent manners and hoarse voice to his iconic cheeks. What's even more impressive about this is how Brando came up with these character traits on the spot during a screen test, making for an excellent behind-the-scenes story.

Marlon Brando Came up With Don Corleone’s Cheeks During a Screen Test

Marlon Brando is simultaneously one of the best actors and most controversial figures in Hollywood history, and his reputation for both was already well-established in the early 1970s. Despite this, director Francis Ford Coppola and original The Godfather author Mario Puzo were adamant about wanting Brando for the role of Don Corleone, according to The Smithsonian Magazine. After some begging on Coppola's part, he was allowed a screen test with Brando to prove he was the right man for the job. Coppola recalls this legendary screen test in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The director and the studio entourage arrived at the actor's house on Mulholland Drive before Brando was even up, so Coppola took the time to set up a few props for him, like Italian meats, cheese, cigars, and other household items. “There’s a rumble and the door opens, and in walks this beautiful man with long blond hair, in a Japanese robe,” as Coppola describes Brando, looking like the opposite of Don Corleone.

Brando then noticed the props and immediately understood what was going on. "He took his hair... He did it up himself in the back, and he took shoe polish, and he made it black, and he put on a shirt,” says Coppola. Brando suggested that the character's voice be hoarse and that she should "look like a bulldog," proceeding to stuff tissues inside his cheeks. Brando even answered a phone call in character during the test. The resulting footage of the screen test was impressive enough to convince the Paramount executives, and Brando got the role.

During Filming, Brando Wore a Special Mouthpiece To Play Don Corleone