There are few movie stars in cinematic history that have changed the way performances are perceived quite like Marlon Brando. After peaking in New York’s theater scene with his breakthrough work on A Streetcar Named Desire, Brando brought a level of emotional sensitivity to his performances that popularized the “method” approach to acting. While “method acting” is itself a somewhat controversial style that is often dismissed as a gimmick, it’s hard not to look at Brando’s resume of classics and argue against his work. Between classic social dramas like On the Waterfront to crime movie masterpieces like The Godfather, Brando’s range was unparalleled. However, the notion that he resembled the dark, brooding anti-heroes he so often portrayed on screen is entirely inaccurate, as Brando was a major prankster who brought a jovial sense of humor to his projects (when he wasn't being difficult), and he really loved farts.

Marlon Brando Was a Prankster on Set

Unlike many of his contemporary stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Brando did not come from a traditional acting background. Brando’s early life was quite difficult, as his father often traveled out of state for work, and his mother’s burgeoning career on stage left her absent for the majority of his upbringing. While he was often seeking guidance from mentors, Brando’s loneliness forced him to develop increasingly silly ways of entertaining himself. His self-admitted love of “pranks” started at a young age, when he was fired from his job as a movie theater usher, he stuffed the air conditioning system with rotten broccoli and limburger cheese. Brando saw no malevolence in his actions, but enjoyed seeing the surprised reaction to his latest schemes.

Although his immature behavior landed him at the Shattuck Military Academy in Faribault, Minnesota, Brando found himself increasingly uncomfortable dealing with figures of authority that attempted to belittle him into following the school’s strict rules. After being determined to do his “best to tear the school apart and not get caught at it,” Brando’s aptitude for pranking led him to a career on Broadway. Between shouting out bawdy poems and breaking out into fits of laughter during otherwise serious performances, Brando’s jovial nature made him an icon within the New York theater scene. Despite often treating the set as his personal playground, Brando certainly took his craft seriously, and went on to star in some of the best films of the 1950s.

Brando’s big break in cinema happened early on when On the Waterfront won him his first Academy Award for Best Actor. Although his chaotic personal life made it increasingly difficult for him to find roles in the subsequent decades, Brando earned a major comeback role when he was cast by Francis Ford Coppola to star in the adaptation of Mario Puzo’s The Godfather. While this film is remembered as one of the most grim, unsentimental gangster dramas of all-time, Brando had a knack for pulling practical jokes on the set of The Godfather. After one particularly laborious day of shooting, Brando mooned over 500 extras amidst a competition with his co-star, James Caan. While Caan had done his fair share of indecent exposures throughout the film’s production, he gifted Brando a leather belt and declared him the “Mighty Moon King.”

Marlon Brando Wanted To Create a Celebrity Fart Hotline

Although the accolades he received for The Godfather and the subsequent press that The Last Tango in Paris received suggested that Brando had made a major comeback, he began to take a break from major roles as he focused his efforts on social causes. While this shift in priorities was reflected in the declining quality of his performances, Brando’s jokes became more elaborate when he was allotted more freedom. His Don Juan Demarco co-star, Johnny Depp, recalled that of all of Brando’s attributes, “the most consistent was humor.” Depp revealed that the set was filled with “meaningless practical jokes,” and that “there was no one more gifted in this arena or as skilled a craftsman as Marlon.”

Fart jokes were intrinsic to Brando’s adolescent sense of humor, and his aptitude for making off-color noises became one of the many idiosyncrasies his co-stars had to deal with. While this occasionally led to clashes on set, Brando justified his love of farts as being “blatantly anti-social” to Depp. Depp eventually decided to give Brando a taste of his own medicine when he began using a device that emulated fart noises on set. After trying to determine the ruse, Brando eventually found Depp’s device and claimed that he “found God.” While Don Juan Demarco isn’t necessarily one of Brando’s best films, its chaotic production may be one of the most interesting periods of his career.

Considering how frequently Brando got into feuds with other actors, it's not surprising that he treated “celebrity culture” as a bit of a joke. Brando considered making a “fart line” where callers would call in to guess a celebrity based on the sound of their farts. While this idea never made it to fruition, it does suggest he was just as committed to his elaborate pranks as he was to the films he starred in.

Marlon Brando’s Farting Influenced a Western Classic

While his pranking activities often remained behind-the-scenes gossip, Brando’s love of farting ended up influencing one of the last great films of his career. Brando co-starred in Arthur Penn’s epic Western The Missouri Breaks as Robert E. Lee Clayton, a regulator who is assigned to track down the thief Tom Logan (Jack Nicholson). While the film was considered one of the more serious Westerns of Nicholson’s career, Brando added some offbeat humor in a hilarious scene of Clayton farting in a bathtub.

Brando’s reputation has certainly taken some hits in recent years, as stories of his intolerable behavior on set continue to circulate. Although he’s often considered to be a “serious” actor based on his selection of roles, Brando didn’t let dramatic subject material prevent him from having fun on set. His admiration of farting is just one more piece of his complex legacy.