Editor's Note: The following contains the topic of sexual assault.When it was released in 1972, Last Tango in Paris stirred controversy for its graphic depiction of an anonymous sexual relationship between a middle-aged American ex-pat (Marlon Brando) and a younger French woman (Maria Schneider). 53 years after its release, the film remains controversial not just for its subject matter, but for how director Bernardo Bertolucci went about depicting it on set. Conflicting stories have abounded for decades about Schneider's treatment during the shooting of one notorious sequence, although any version of events would have you conclude that a professional line was crossed. For many modern audiences, this has made the film unwatchable. Yet setting the infamy of its production aside, Last Tango in Paris remains a powerful study of erotic entanglement, and the dangers that arise from removing intimacy from sex.

'Last Tango in Paris' Is a Landmark in Erotic Cinema