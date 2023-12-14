The Big Picture Marlon Brando's refusal to play a role intended for a Native American actor allowed Chief Dan George to be cast, marking a breakthrough moment for Native American representation in film.

Little Big Man challenged the depiction of indigenous cultures in Western films by treating Cheyenne traditions with respect and portraying a Native American character as a mentor and inspiration.

The satirical and anti-establishment themes of Little Big Man, along with its subversion of traditional Western tropes, make it a classic and highlight Marlon Brando's commitment to using his stardom for morally justified causes.

While Marlon Brando is considered to be one of the greatest actors of all time, he earned the reputation of being difficult to work with after a few challenging productions. Between his egregious demands on the set of Superman: The Movie, his bullying of director Frank Oz while filming The Score, and his sharp opinions about The Godfather’s casting process, the stories about Brando’s behind-the-scenes antics grew just as legendary as his films themselves. While Brando rarely turned in a bad performance, he generally only signed up for projects that gave him the freedom that he desired. Although he was offered the chance to play the character Old Lodge Skins in Arthur Penn’s now classic Western Little Big Man, Brando turned down the role leaving room for a Native American actor to be cast.

‘Little Big Man’ Was a Breakthrough Film for Native American Representation

Little Big Man is a historical epic that explores the life of Jack Crabb (Dustin Hoffman), a young boy whose parents are killed during a violent raid on a pioneer community in 1859. Crabb is rescued by the Cheyenne brave Shadow (Ruben Moreno), who brings him to safety in his village. Since Crabb is now an orphan, the Cheyenne leader Old Lodge Skins (Chief Dan George) takes on the responsibility of raising him. Although Little Big Man is told from Crabb’s perspective, the film explores how Old Lodge Skin’s teachings inspired his series of adventures in the Wild West. Although the role was offered to Brando, Lawrence Olivier, and Paul Scofield, they all turned the opportunity to appear in one of the best movies of 1970.

Marlon Brando’s refusal allowed Chief Dan George to be cast in what became a breakthrough moment of Native American representation in film. Western films had historically not done a good job at depicting indigenous cultures, as they often embellished stereotypes or depicted native cultures as inherently violent. Even classic Westerns like John Ford’s Stagecoach, which revolutionized the Western genre, failed to treat native culture with respect. Although Little Big Man contained elements of satire, Crabb’s relationship with Old Lodge Skins is taken seriously. It’s evident that Old Lodge Skin’s kindness is what inspires Crabb to live a life of adventure, and become a hero during the 19th century. Although not all of Little Big Man has aged well, it was a major step forward in representation due to the respectful treatment of Cheyenne traditions.

A Native American role that held this much weight in the story required appropriate casting. The film spends time detailing the beauty of Cheyenne traditions, and shows how Crabb’s experiences with Old Lodge Skins inspire him to care for the environment and honor traditions. Although casting a “big name” like Brando may have generated publicity for Little Big Man, his refusal allowed Chief Dan George to receive his breakout role in the film. His performance earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and was essential to the film’s critical and financial success. It wasn’t Chief Dan George’s last appearance in a Western classic, as he would later appear in The Outlaw Josey Wales from director Clint Eastwood.

Marlon Brando Tried To Make ‘Little Big Man’ Himself

Although Marlon Brando didn’t actually appear in Little Big Man, he was still integral to the film’s success. The film was based on the 1964 novel of the same name by Thomas Berger, which had drawn acclaim for its satirical depiction of the American military. Although some critics at the time had dismissed Little Big Man as “fluff,” Brando praised the novel for its anti-establishment themes. Brando tried to personally finance an adaptation of Little Big Man, but ran into financial issues due to the challenging production of the 1962 maritime epic Mutiny on the Bounty. Although it was later praised as one of Brando’s best films, Mutiny on the Bounty’s inflated budget sent Brando’s career into a brief downward spiral. His leading role briefly began to wane before his performance as Vito Corelone in The Godfather revitalized his career in 1972.

Marlon Brando’s refusal to play a role intended for a Native American actor isn’t surprising considering his history of activism. Brando often prioritized fighting for civil rights issues over his acting roles, as he considered it a responsibility to use his stardom for morally justified causes. Brando famously refused to accept the Academy Award for Best Actor trophy that he had won for The Godfather, instead having the Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather take the stage so that she could discuss the historical denigration of Native Americans by the United States government. While it certainly generated outrage at the time, the memorable Oscar moment indicated how seriously Brando took his activist impulses.

‘Little Big Man’ Is an Anti-Establishment Classic

The blowback that the Little Big Man novel received in 1964 was unsurprising, as the story depicts the American military as incompetent, cruel, and ultimately ineffective. The story had obvious parallels to the ongoing military effort in Vietnam, and Penn’s adaptation heightened these comparisons with its satirical depiction of American leadership. Crabb goes on adventures throughout the West, and the film shows the difference between his experiences with American pioneers and his life with the Cheyenne people. Although the pioneers perceive the Cheyenne to be “savages,” the film reveals that their society is even more civilized. Crabb’s confusion when faced with elements of pioneer culture that seem contradictory is often hilarious; it's one of Hoffman’s best performances.

Little Big Man also subverts the structure of a traditional Western with its final action set piece. The last segment of the film focuses on the Battle of Little Bighorn, in which American General George Armstrong Custer (Richard Mulligan) and his army are slain in combat by an overwhelming force of Sioux and Cheyenne troops. Although “Custard’s last stand” is often depicted as a moment of heroism within popular culture, Little Big Man depicts the famous general as a buffoon who needlessly puts his own men in danger. Choosing not to end the film with a climactic gunfight differentiated Little Big Man from other Westerns and made its satirical intentions more evident.

