Marlon Brando was certainly a complicated man. An activist and icon, yet also stubborn, arrogant, and a brilliant actor. He commanded the screen with his roles in films such as On the Waterfront and Apocalypse Now, with The Godfather arguably being considered his greatest performance. His presence on screen made him an imperious figure as Vito Corleone, from the first moment we saw him silently sitting in his office, listening to the undertaker, Bonasera (Salvatore Corsitto), explain his desire for revenge on Vito's daughter's wedding day. Because of this brilliance, Brando often commanded high salaries and was, financially, the top dog on set during his career.

Yet, with this gift came the attitude and arrogance. So much so that, by the time of The Godfather, Brando was almost passed over by Paramount Pictures. Obviously, we know that they chose him in the end, but what may surprise you is that he was initially paid less than his standard rate. However, this was still more than anyone else got at the time, and Brando's savvy negotiating more than made up for his minute pay cut.

Marlon Brando Was Initially Unwanted By Paramount and Paid Less Than Usual For 'The Godfather' as a Result