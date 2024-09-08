The iconic image of Marlon Brando clad in a leather jacket, boots, and a beret while leaning against a motorcycle signifies the great importance and influence of The Wild One, a film that single-handedly popularized the rebellious bike-riding anti-hero — a trope that would generate an entire subgenre, millions of dollars in revenue, and a trend that struck fear in the heart of parents carrying traditional values worldwide. Banned by the British Board of Film Classification for its sensitive subject matter, László Benedek's 1953 classic remains a stalwart of rebellion on the silver screen, which reverberated with the cultural shift of a post-war America.

'The Wild One's Portrayal of Hooliganism Caused a Stir

The narrative of The Wild One is a pretty straightforward endeavor. Johnny Strabler (Marlon Brando) and a ragtag group of motorcycle riders branding BRMC (Black Rebels Motorcyle Club) on the backs of their jackets arrive at Wrightsville, a fairly simple town with equally simple citizens. Naturally, the motorcycle club has the time of their lives in the town, drinking beer and dancing with the ladies. Johnny, meanwhile, seems to have grown an interest in the bar/café waitress, Kathie (Mary Murphy), the daughter of the town's police chief, Harry (Robert Keith). The arrival of another motorcycle gang, The Beetles, throws a wrench in things and starts a commotion, leading to a fistfight between Johnny and their leader, Chino (Lee Marvin). This situation, while halted by the pacifist Harry, acts as the genesis of rowdiness in the town, started by the two gangs. Eventually, Johnny's interest is piqued by the timid Kathie, and he develops a fondness for her, which unfortunately results in less than ideal circumstances for him and his gang.

It is this hooliganism, a term that has become synonymous with the film itself, that becomes the main tenet of The Wild One, leaving an indelible mark on moviegoers. Despite the way the Black Rebels Motorcycle Club went about things, there was a great appeal in the haphazard way they lived life. It was the gusto of freedom — a complete disregard for anything planned (which they easily dismissed as being "square"), a quality that resonated with the teenagers of that time. To the chagrin of their parents and guardians, that generation, in that sweeping moment in time, demanded more out of life than what was given to them by their traditional families. They began to reject old habits — a cultural liberation and revolution, brought upon by great social changes due to then-recent Second World War. Marlon Brando was cinematic rock and roll, and his black leather jacket, boots, jeans, rider cap and motorcycle became a symbol of defiance. Think Batman, but instead of Gotham City using him as an insignia for justice, Brando was a poster child for the hip, cool, rebellious youth who wanted to live life dangerously, without fear of any circumstances.

'The Wild One' Was Banned by British Censors

The Wild One courted a great deal of attention and, due to its perceived "dangers" to society, the British Board of Film Classification decided to implement a ban on viewing The Wild One. Historically speaking, as discussed by Daniel Biltereyst in American Juvenile Delinquency: Movies and the European Censors, popular media — motion pictures included — did not have the best reputation during that time, often being associated with the advent of unfairly maligned youth subcultures. Films then, were commonly blamed for the increase in juvenile delinquency. These were lazily chalked up to the kinds of images the youth would be subjected to when seeing a movie. Naturally, The Wild One was part of the crossfire, and when the film is entirely about a group of outlaw motorcycle riders deciding to turn a peaceful town into a locus of their abhorrent appetite for destruction, it was reasonable for them to overreact.

However, it is worth noting that their attempted pre-emptive strike against a major cultural change was a bit too much. Tom Dewe Matthews in his book Censored notes that the film's essence of "hooliganism" is what drove them to withhold the issuance of a certificate for public exhibition. The BBFC posited that without hooliganism, there could be no film, implying that the entire premise — or content of the picture for that matter — was nothing more than a call for misconduct. The film was banned for over 14 years, but not without Columbia Pictures desperately trying to have them reconsider. Matthews further states in his writing that the formation of gangs in London, as well as several riots in Clacton in March 1964 didn't really help the film's cause. By 1967 though, apprehensions against the film lightened, and it eventually got greenlit for an exhibition, albeit with an X rating.

The Cultural and Cinematic Influence of 'The Wild One'

Despite the roadblocks the film has faced in the eyes of the censors — and of traditional parents — The Wild One has generated a cloud of influence that continues to hover above cinema and culture. After the film's release, a string of motorcycle gang films flooded the cinematic zeitgeist, from Edward Cahn's Motorcycle Gang to Roger Corman's The Wild Angels. Elvis Presley himself would also submit to the undeniable charisma of Brando, even using Strabler's getup as inspiration for his role in Jailhouse Rock. It would be no assumption to say that the film essentially created the sub-genre of biker films. Even a contemporary TV show such as Sons of Anarchy must confess that its elements all go back to Benedek's most famous work.

Culturally speaking, it was responsible for heaps of publicity for Triumph Motorcycles (particularly for Brando's Thunderbird 6T), dozens of teenagers wearing perfecto-styled motorcyle jackets, and a craze for sideburns. For Brando, who was already a household name by this point, it was more of an immortalizing role in the pop culture landscape. As clichéd as it may sound, if one were to open a dictionary and look for the word "rebellion" in it, it would have a picture of Johnny Strabler right next to it, either sitting down in that bar trying to woo Kathie, or him riding that motorbike along a long winding road. If viewed under today's lens, the film's supposed encouragement of rapscallion behavior would be seen as considerably tame, of course, but it does not go against its perceived rewatch value. Watching The Wild One today, one could still feel the spirit of defiance oozing through every action-packed sequence — maybe even urge one to buy a motorcycle to experience the pleasures of living free, much like what the true essence of The Wild One continues to espouse.

