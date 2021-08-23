Marlon Wayans is back in business with Netflix, as he's set to produce and star in an untitled father-daughter Halloween comedy for the streamer.

Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare) will direct from a script by Rob Rugan, Todd Berger, and John R. Morey, and Wayans will produce the film with Rick Alvarez under their Ugly Baby Productions banner along with Nathan Reimann, who previously worked with them on Sextuplets. Wadlow will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

The spooky adventure-comedy begins when a teenage girl accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc. In order to save her town, she's forced to team up with the last person she'd want to -- her skeptical father (Wayans).

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Marlon Wayans to Star in 'Ride or Die,' aka 'When Harry Met Sally' with Guns

The untitled film will continue Netflix’s relationship with Wayans, who previously starred in and produced its 2019 comedy Sextuplets, in which he played all six main characters, and the 2017 time-loop rom-com Naked, which was a big help when it came to selecting photos for this article. Who knows, maybe Netflix sees this untitled Halloween movie as Wayans' chance to do a Hubie Halloween-type of family comedy, as I believe that Adam Sandler flick performed well on the service last October.

Though Wayans is best known for his comedic performances, I loved his dramatic turn in Requiem for a Dream and I looking forward to seeing him as Ted White, Aretha Franklin's first husband, in MGM's biopic Respect starring Jennifer Hudson. He most recently played Rashida Jones' husband in Sofia Coppola's Apple movie On the Rocks.

Wayans and Alvarez's Ugly Baby produced the NBC comedy Marlon, a pair of reality competition shows and Wayans' latest stand-up special on HBO Max in addition to the hit theatrical feature A Haunted House. Wayans and Ugly Baby are repped by WME, 3 Arts, and attorneys Kevin Yorn and Ryan Goodell of Morris Yorn.

Wadlow previously collaborated with Netflix on the Kevin James movie True Memoirs of an International Assassin. He also directed Cry Wolf, Never Back Down, Kick-Ass 2, Truth or Dare, and Blumhouse's Fantasy Island movie, while his writing credits include Bloodshot, the killer lion movie Prey, and the upcoming Magic 8-Ball movie. Wadlow also dabbled in television from time to time, having worked on Bates Motel, The Strain, and the recent reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark? He's repped by UTA, Artists First, and attorney David Matlof.

KEEP READING: 'Respect': Marlon Wayans on Why Playing Ted White Was Such a Special Experience

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch Kevin Feige Evade All Our MCU and ‘Star Wars’ Questions Skillfully “I forgot to bring the schedule.”

Read Next