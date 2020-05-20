Marlon Wayans to Star in ‘Ride or Die,’ aka ‘When Harry Met Sally’ with Guns

When Harry Met Sally… with guns. That’s the gist of the pitch for a new Marlon Wayans movie Ride or Die, an action-packed romantic comedy that Neal H. Moritz (Fast and Furious) will produce under his Original Film banner.

Wayans teamed with Rick Alvarez to write the script, which follows a straight-laced robbery detective (Wayans) who partners with a hard-hitting female narcotics detective to track down a stolen billion-dollar shipment of deadly opioids that threaten to flood the streets of Chicago. Bullets are sure to fly along with plenty of sparks, as the romance element is what sets this buddy action-comedy apart from previous entries in the well-worn genre.

Moritz picked up the script using his company’s discretionary fund, and he’ll produce with Original’s Toby Ascher, while Wayans and Alvarez will produce via their company, Ugly Baby.

“I was lucky enough to get a chance to read this script early… and I had to jump on it. Rarely do you read scripts with such a great concept and relationship,” Moritz said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news.

“Rick and I conceived this as a franchise and collaborating with Neal, who has mastered the art of franchises, makes it a perfect fit,” added Wayans, who compared the project to Bad Boys with romance instead of a bromance.

Ride or Die sounds like a fun project for Wayans, so I look forward to seeing who Moritz brings in to direct, and who that director ends up casting opposite Wayans. The actor is coming off the Netflix comedy Sextuplets, in which he played multiple characters. He’ll soon be seen alongside Rashida Jones and Bill Murray in Sofia Coppola‘s Apple/A24 movie On the Rocks, and he also appears in MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, which stars Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul.

Moritz recently produced the box office hit Sonic the Hedgehog as well as Mark Wahlberg‘s popular Netflix movie Spenser Confidential and Vin Diesel‘s comic book movie Bloodshot. Up next for Moritz is the Fast and Furious sequel F9 and the claustrophobic thriller Escape Room 2. The Sonic movie counts Adam Sandler as a fan, so click here to find out why he called Jim Carrey in the middle of the movie.