It may not be hard to believe, but it is still shocking to say it out loud: Liam Neeson is about to star in his 100th film. Throughout his impressive career, the Irish actor has used his very specific set of skills to impress us in 99 thrilling roles that have certainly left a mark on anyone who likes movies. But there's one more to go, so we’re thrilled to exclusively share the first trailer and the poster for Marlowe. We can also share with you the theatrical release date for the movie, which is in just about a month on February 15. In the story, Neeson plays a detective hired to find a missing person.

The trailer for Marlowe screams style, elegance, and major Chinatown energy as 1930s Old Hollywood comes to life. Neeson’s character Philip Marlowe is tasked with finding the ex-lover of a rich heiress who is also the daughter of a huge movie star. For Neeson’s hundredth outing as an actor, he couldn’t be in better company. The heiress is played by German star Diane Kruger (Inglorious Basterds) and the movie star is the one and only, two-time Oscar winner Jessica Lange (American Horror Story).

Liam Neeson Celebrates 100 Movies In Great Company

Neeson is also in great company behind the cameras, as Marlowe brings to life a classic Raymond Chandler character, and the screenplay is adapted by Academy Award-winning screenwriter William Monahan (The Departed). The drama is directed by Neil Jordan, who previously helmed the obsession thriller Greta, horror-thriller Byzantium, and investigative drama The Brave One. In an official statement, Jordan celebrated the opportunity to work with Neeson in such a symbolic project, as well as the rest of the cast he was able to bring together:

"It has been a privilege to work with Liam Neeson on the 100th film of his prolific career. Raymond Chandler's Marlowe is a part he was destined to play. Seeing William Monahan’s script come to life through the work of our very talented cast—Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, Alan Cumming, Danny Huston, Daniela Melchior, and more – was a joy from start to finish and we can’t wait to share the film with audiences on the big screen in February."

Image via Open Road Films

RELATED: 10 Best Liam Neeson Movies, Ranked According To IMDb

From Historical Saviors to Jedi Masters, Neeson Has Played Them All

Even though for the last 15 years or so Liam Neeson has been seen more as an action star — greatly due to his career-changing performance in 2008’s Taken — the Academy Award-nominated actor is incredibly eclectic and played several cultural-defining roles. One of them was the title character Oskar Schindler on Steven Spielberg’s The Schindler’s List, for which he got nominated for Best Actor in 1994. In the more geek side of his career, Neeson played Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi master who trained Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in the Star Wars universe. Even though Marlowe marks Nelson’s 100th movie, the 70-year-old actor has given no signs that he plans to stop any time soon.

Marlowe premieres in theaters on February 15. You can check out the trailer and poster below:

Read the official synopsis here: