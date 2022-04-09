Netflix released the first official trailer for Marmaduke, the newest film under the Marmaduke brand that sees SNL superstar Pete Davidson take up the mantle of the big-hearted buffoon of a great dane. This latest adaptation of the long-running Brad Anderson comic strip sees the titular canine brought to life in 3D CGI animation and trying to make the jump from man's best friend to dog show champion. It'll debut exclusively on the streamer on April 28.

The trailer really emphasizes just how much of a troublemaker Marmaduke is. Following a barbecue-ruining cannonball, the family dog goes viral, reaching the local news as the most untrainable dog ever. This grabs the attention of a world-renowned dog whisperer who tries to usher Marmaduke into the world of elite show dogs. Trying to make the naturally clumsy and mischievous Great Dane into a prim and proper champion isn't easy. He overeats to the point of gassing an entire park with his farts, knocks over everything in sight, and makes incredible, house-flooding messes. Debbie, the matriarch of Marmaduke's family, puts it best by saying, "Some dogs are meant to be champions. Some dogs are meant to be... dogs."

Marmaduke looks like a totally harmless, light-hearted dog film that shows you don't need to have the best dog in the world by dog show standards so long as you have a dog that loves you like no other. Mark A.Z. Dippé, Matt Philip Whelan, and Youngki Lee are directing the film together, bringing a wealth of visual effects knowledge thanks to working on films like The Hunt for Red October, 42, and American Gods. Andrews McMeel Entertainment and Legacy Classics are producing the film.

The last time Marmaduke appeared in film, Owen Wilson was the man behind the dog in a live-action film that teamed him up with a cat named Carlos played by George Lopez, as they made the move from rural life in Kansas to sunny Orange County along with their family. Also starring as Marmaduke and Carlos' owners were Lee Pace, Judy Greer, Finley Jacobson, Caroline Sunshine, and Milana Haines. Despite a decent cast, it was widely panned by critics, but this latest iteration has another set of stars to make Marmaduke work. Aside from Davidson, the film also stars J.K. Simmons, David Koechner, Jason Anthony, Shelby Young, and Stephen Stanton.

Marmaduke releases exclusively on Netflix on April 28. Check out the trailer below:

