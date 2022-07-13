Signature Films has announced that filming for its upcoming romantic heist film, Marmalade, has recently wrapped in Minnesota. The film is helmed by Keir O’Donnell, in his directorial film debut, who previously appeared in films such as Ambulance and American Sniper.

Marmalade stars Joe Keery, widely known for his role as Steve Harrington in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things before starring in the comedy film Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds. Camila Morrone, who previously appeared in Utopia's Mickey and the Bear, co-stars alongside Keery. Morrone will also be starring in the upcoming series Daisy Jones & The Six from Amazon Studios. After recently starring in the acclaimed film The Invisible Man, Aldis Hodge is also set to co-star in the film alongside Keery and Morrone. Hodge will also be starring as Hawkman alongside Dwayne Johnson in this year's Black Adam, based on the DC Comics character.

While the roles that the actors will be playing remain a mystery, the film will focus on a young man who narrates the story of a romantic bank heist to his cellmate in order to escape from jail and reunite with the love of his life. With a cast of talented actors at the center of the film, Marmalade could potentially be another exciting take and unique addition to the heist genre.

Image via TNT

Alongside directing, O'Donnell also pens the script for Marmalade with Polly Morgan serving as the cinematographer of the film. After previously working on Lucy in the Sky and A Quiet Place Part II, Morgan is also credited as the cinematographer in this year's Where the Crawdads Sing and The Woman King. With O'Donnell writing and directing the film in his feature debut alongside Morgan's visual flair, Marmalade is shaping up to be an interesting film for audiences to look out for when it debuts in the near future.

James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions will be co-producing the film alongside Sarah Gabriel and Marc Goldberg of Signature Films, and Jason Shapiro from Silver Lining Entertainment. Alongside Marmalade, Signature films will also be releasing upcoming films such as Dean Craig’s The Estate featuring Toni Collette and Anna Faris, Bar Fight with Melissa Fumero and Rachel Bloom, Haley Bennett's She is Love, and Traphouse, which will star Dave Bautista.

Produced under Signature Films, Tea Shop Productions, and Silver Lining Entertainment, Marmalade currently has no set release date yet. More details of the film are likely to be revealed as the film nears completion. Check out our recent interview with Keery and the cast of Stranger Things down below.