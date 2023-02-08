The first image for the upcoming romantic heist movie Marmalade, starring Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, has been released. The image features Keery and his love interest, played by Camila Morrone. According to Variety, Marmalade’s production company Signature Entertainment released the image today ahead of its planned global sales slated to launch at Berlin’s European Film Market.

Marmalade is a crime romance focused on the love story of Baron (Keery) and Marmalade (Morrone). Baron, recently imprisoned, strikes up a friendship with his cellmate Otis, played by Black Adam’s Aldis Hodge. Otis has a history of breaking out of prison and as the pair become close, they start to hatch an escape plan, which leads to Baron telling his cellmate how he met the love of his life and their scheme to rob a bank, which was presumably the plan that landed him behind bars in the first place.

In the image, the couple can be seen seated in a diner booth, embracing each other, probably after planning their Bonnie and Clyde scheme. It seems like it’s Baron’s love for Marmalade that lands him in prison, similar to how Keery’s character as Stranger Things’ Steve Harrington’s love for Nancy made him the group’s designated babysitter. Keery recently appeared in Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds, and will appear in the fifth installment of FX’s Fargo. Morrone previously starred in Utopia’s Mickey and the Bear, and will also appear in Amazon Studios’ upcoming series Daisy Jones & The Six.

Image via Signature Entertainment

RELATED: 10 Iconic Crime-Fighting Couples on TV, Ranked

Signature Films had previously announced that Marmalade wrapped production in Minnesota back in July 2022. The film is the directorial debut of actor/screenwriter Keir O’Donnell (Ambulance and American Sniper). Marmalade is part of Signature Films’ European Film Market global sales slate, which also includes Desperation Road, Don’t Go Below, and All Souls. The crime romance is produced by Signature Film’s Sarah Gabriel (Bull) and Marc Goldberg. Other producers are James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions, and Jason Shapiro from Silver Lining Entertainment. Polly Morgan, who co-wrote the script alongside O’Donnell, also serves as cinematographer.

Marmalade is slated for release this year.