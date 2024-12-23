One film that may have flown under the radar this year is Keir O'Donnell's feature directorial debut Marmalade, a romantic heist thriller that hit Hulu back in June. Starring Joe Keery as Baron, a simple-minded young man newly incarcerated after robbing a bank, Marmalade is reminiscent of films like Bonnie and Clyde and Wild at Heart — a twisted love story, but one that evolves into something completely different by the time the credits roll. Keery stars alongside Camila Morrone, who plays Baron's spunky, pink-haired girlfriend, Marmalade, and Aldis Hodge, as Baron's cellmate who offers to help him escape jail to reunite with her. Marmalade is a twisty adventure that keeps you on your toes throughout its runtime, turning Baron into a methodical but sympathetic anti-hero that highlights an all-too-common issue with the pharmaceutical industry in the United States.

What Is 'Marmalade' About?

Baron, a man from a small southern town, lives with and cares for his sick, bedridden mother, whose life-preserving medication keeps increasing in price. Baron is in a tough spot after he’s fired from his job as a postal worker for refusing to cut his shoulder-length hair, and nowhere else in town seems to be hiring. All hope seems lost until he meets Marmalade, a quintessential manic pixie dream girl who suggests a solution he'd never considered before: robbing a bank. Marmalade’s charming facade doesn’t last long, however, and her manipulative and criminal intentions to recruit him to be a part of her bank heist are soon clear. In the first act, writer-director Keir O'Donnell leads you to believe Marmalade will be the story of the toxic, whirlwind romance that led to disastrous consequences for one party, but things are not nearly as straightforward as they seem.

Camila Morrone Gives a Standout Performance as Marmalade

Joey Keery makes for an entertaining lead and Aldis Hodge's character helps tether the narrative, but Camila Morrone's performance is easily the strongest – and most important – in Marmalade. Morrone fills up the screen as the titular character, a beautifully strange pink-haired interloper who charms her way into Baron's life. Her pink furry coat, snakeskin trousers, and vintage blue convertible make her seem like she was plucked from a different world entirely, and dropped, by some miracle, into Baron's, to encourage him to live his own life. Marmalade's frenzied energy is a major contrast to Baron’s more muted personality, and she serves as a catalyst for the events of the film, seducing him into agreeing to rob a bank with her. Morrone uses her physicality to embody Marmalade’s free-spirited nature while also hinting that there’s more to her than meets the eye. She may have the look and feel of a manic pixie dream girl, but Marmalade becomes more of a nightmare as the film progresses, and she reveals herself to be far more conniving and manipulative than she initially lets on. Though Baron is our true protagonist, the film is rightfully named after Morrone’s character, who makes Marmalade truly her own.

'Marmalade' Keeps You Guessing Until the Very End

The various plot twists in Marmalade work largely thanks to great lead performances from Keery, Morrone, and Hodge. As the narrative evolves to reveal certain truths about its protagonists, Keery and Hodge’s performances, which at first seem somewhat stilted, make much more sense after we find out neither Baron nor Otis are who they say they are. Keery’s obvious wig and hokey southern accent are more understandable when we discover Baron has been lying and misleading Otis the whole time, adopting different disguises in order to throw suspicion onto another person who doesn’t really exist. Morrone steals the show as the intoxicating Marmalade, whose growing insidiousness keeps us (and Otis) intrigued by their relationship — and baffled by its bizarre outcome.

Though it starts out very Bonnie and Clyde, the final twist reveals Baron to be more of a Robin Hood-type figure. The outlandish story he told Otis about robbing a bank to pay for his mother’s medicine was based somewhat on truth, though Baron was much more methodical about his approach than the version of himself he presented to Otis. His strategic thievery was a way to help patients at the nursing home at which he works, including his mother Eda, who couldn’t afford their medications because of predatory pharmaceutical companies jacking up the prices. Throughout the film, Baron’s character remains sympathetic, but for different reasons, and even Otis, who Baron had been toying with all along, comes to respect his actions despite making his investigation at the FBI extremely difficult. What starts out as a light, but widely relatable critique of the American pharmaceutical industry becomes the most important aspect of Baron’s character motivation by the end, making him an anti-hero worth rooting for.

Marmalade is available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

