The Big Picture Joe Keery stars in the upcoming film Marmalade, playing a man who embarks on a dangerous heist with the love of his life.

The trailer teases an intense crime-tinged romance tale with a deeper connection between the characters.

Marmalade was co-written by Polly Morgan and Keir O'Donnell, who also makes his directorial debut, with a talented group of producers behind the film.

Joe Keery’s newest role is just under a month away, with the Stranger Things star taking on a heist in Marmalade. The upcoming feature stars Keery as a young man who embarks on a dangerous scheme with a woman he believes is the love of his life. Today, Signature Entertainment released the first trailer for Marmalade. It’s due to arrive in theaters and On Demand on February 9 in the US, and February 12 in the UK and Ireland.

As mentioned, Marmalade centers on Keery’s Baron, a recently incarcerated man chronicling his whirlwind relationship with Marmalade (Camila Morrone), the love of his life. Together, the duo crafted a plan to rob a bank that was meant to help them both, as well as give Baron a chance to care for his mother. However, Baron eventually winds up in jail with a cellmate named Otis (Aldis Hodge) who has a reputation for prison breaks. So, desperate to return to his life, Baron and Otis work together to escape and help Baron reunite with Marmalade.

The trailer begins on an intense note, just as Baron and Marmalade set their plan into action. But there’s more to Baron’s story before the heist, as viewers get a glimpse into Baron’s day-to-day routine. Mundane as it seems, meeting Marmalade brings some excitement into his life, though Baron soon begins to realize there’s more to her than he once believed — and not entirely in a good way. As the trailer winds down, it teases a greater connection between Baron, Marmalade, and Otis, aiming to fulfill its promise of an “edge-of-your-seat crime-tinged romance tale.”

Who Else Worked on ‘Marmalade’?

Image via Signature Entertainment

Marmalade was co-written by cinematographer Polly Morgan and Keir O’Donnell. It marks the directorial debut of O’Donnell, known primarily for his acting. He has previously starred in various film and television projects such as Ray Donovan, American Sniper, Fargo, and Legion, among several others. Signature Film’s Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel — Bull alums — Silver Lining Entertainment’s Jason Shapiro, and Tea Shop Productions’ James Harris and Mark Lane — I Am Not a Serial Killer alums — serve as producers.

Marmalade releases in theaters and On Demand on February 9. Watch the trailer below: