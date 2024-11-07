The biggest draw of Bar Rescue, other than witnessing the sheer chaos of trying to renovate bars across America, is the presence of Jon Taffer. Taffer hosts Bar Rescue and also brings what can only be described as "mob boss energy" to the picture. If he shows up in a bar, chances are he'll deliver a scathing rebuke to the owners, the staff, or both. But this approach is usually the kick in the pants that they need, and more often than not, Taffer's approach to revitalizing a struggling bar works. What Bar Rescue fans may not know is that there's an official spinoff of the series, titled Marriage Rescue.

As its name suggests, Marriage Rescue features Taffer attempting to help couples whose marriages are on the rocks. But unlike Bar Rescue, it was fairly short-lived, and the reasons for its cancelation became clear.

‘Marriage Rescue’ Attempts To Apply the ‘Bar Rescue’ Format to Relationships

Marriage Rescue often starts with a struggling couple, though the reasons for those struggles vary. The first episode, "Maybe You're Just A Horrible Wife", has a couple who have trust issues after it's revealed that one partner cheated on the other. But the third episode, "Your Wife Thinks You're Boring", has one woman growing less attracted to her husband after he quits drinking. One of those seems far more serious than the other, while the other doesn't feel like it should be the focus of a show called Marriage Rescue. In any case, each episode has Taffer attempting to get to the root of the couples' problem, whether it's through sitting them down and talking to them or engaging in activities like skydiving. First, he takes a page from Bar Rescue's book and sees how they interact with each other before stepping in.

Marriage Rescue also shares another major element from Bar Rescue, and that's Taffer shouting at contestants - or they end up shouting at him. In the second episode, "You Married A Fool", Taffer sits married couple Bill and Luna down to talk about how Bill holds an unequal amount of power in the relationship due to how he handles their shared business. Luna starts to agree, which angers Bill...and leads to a shouting match between him and Taffer. Taffer calls Bill an asshole, to which Bill replies, "You want to scream?! I can scream too!" It's messy, it's chaotic, but it's the same level of energy that Bar Rescue fans have come to expect from Taffer's interactions with anyone.

‘Marriage Rescue’ Only Lasted for a Single Season

Despite its unique concept, Marriage Rescue only lasted a single season. A large part of that is due to the fact that Taffer's approach to dealing with couples didn't really work. It's one thing to shout at inept bar owners, because sometimes they need that hard dose of reality. It's another to do it with a couple; in some cases, like Bill and Luna on "You Married A Fool", his aggressive tendencies only fanned the flames of the conflict. What makes Bar Rescue work is that Taffer has an army of experts, including mixologists and chefs, at his back to help fix a bar; Marriage Rescue doesn't have that level of support, and it's a show that needs it.

But a review for the show points out that Marriage Rescue had an actual psychiatrist on the staff. Dr. R. Sean Hogan, who's worked on other reality shows including Top Chef and Survivor, was billed as a "couples' consultant" on the show. However, Marriage Rescue could have benefited from Hogan appearing on the show as a foil to Taffer. He has actual experience with human behavior and working on a reality show, so he could have provided some insight that the couples might need to hear. There's also the fact that of all the spinoffs Bar Rescue could have had, Marriage Rescue sticks out like a sore thumb. You'd expect Taffer to pivot to restaurants, since he works at a consulting firm - not to mention most of his critiques on Bar Rescue center around the food preparation/service. Ultimately, while Marriage Rescue was an interesting experiment, it proves that there are some things the Bar Rescue format - or Jon Taffer's volcanic criticism - isn't a good fit for. Marriage Rescue is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

