New ‘Marriage Story’ Videos Dive Deeper into Noah Baumbach’s Brilliant Drama

Netflix, for whatever reason, is not a big believer in creating special features for their movies and TV shows. If you want to go deeper into a movie, that’s just too bad because for whatever reason (and I’m sure they have plenty of research and data to back up the decision), they don’t include extras on the service, which is a shame. Instead, if you want to go a little deeper on a movie like Marriage Story, you have to hop over to Netflix’s YouTube channel where you can find two new videos.

While neither video is an in-depth making-of or a long conversation with writer-director Noah Baumbach, they can scratch the itch of learning a bit more about the movie. One is a basic behind-the-scenes EPK piece where everyone showers praise on Baumbach while also highlighting what makes Marriage Story unique. Then there’s a slightly longer interview with Baumbach and star Adam Driver where they talk about the comedy, Driver’s singing sing, and more. This is all well and good, and I’m certainly not against putting more Marriage Story making-of material in the world. I just wish we had a little more of it and that it was slightly more substantial. Instead, this is Netflix campaigning for awards and we’ll have to take what we can get.

Check out the videos below. Marriage Story is now streaming on Netflix and you can click here to read my full review. The film also made my Top 10 Films of 2019.

